Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco passes the ball during a match against New York City FC in Kissimmee, Florida, in 2020. The Timbers announced on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, that they had re-signed Blanco to a two-year deal.
Portland Timbers re-sign Blanco to 2-year deal — After extended contract negotiations and reported interest from other clubs, the Portland Timbers announced Friday they had re-signed star midfielder Sebastián Blanco as a designated player through the 2023 season. The 33-year-old Argentine has scored 33 goals and notched 42 assists in five years with the Timbers. Blanco was transferred to Portland from Argentine side San Lorenzo in 2017 and signed as a designated player.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks continue reshaping coaching staff — The Seattle Seahawks are continuing the overhaul of their coaching staff with the expected hiring of Sean Desai and Karl Scott as key defensive assistants, and a parting with veteran offensive line coach Mike Solari, according to a person with knowledge of the moves. NFL Network first reported the moves and said Desai will be Seattle’s associate head coach. Both Desai and Scott are expected to have significant influence in a remake on the defensive side for Seattle. The Seahawks let go of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis after the season. Defensive line coach Clint Hurtt will reportedly be elevated to take over as defensive coordinator.
