WOMEN'S SOCCER
Thorns coach Parsons to take on same role with Netherlands national team — Portland Thorns FC coach Mark Parsons is leaving the team after the 2021 NWSL season to become coach of the Netherlands women’s national team, the Thorns announced Thursday morning. Parsons, 34, became head coach of the Thorns in October 2015 and led them to the NWSL championship in 2017. The Thorns currently are riding a 10-match unbeaten streak that dates to last year’s NWSL Fall Series. The Thorns won the NWSL Challenge Cup earlier this month and opened regular-season play Sunday with a 5-0 rout of the Chicago Red Stars. Parsons will take over the Dutch team from Sarina Wiegman after this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Wiegman is leaving to become coach of the England women’s national team. The Dutch soccer association, known as the KNVB, said Parsons will combine his work as national coach with his position in Portland until the end of the NWSL season.
— Bulletin wire report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.