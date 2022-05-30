TENNIS
At French Open, Swiatek loses set, extends match win streak — The loss of one set by a player is normally not the stuff of headlines at a Grand Slam tournament. That did constitute news at the French Open on Monday, because the player was No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek and it had been more than a month since that happened to her. The way it came about was noteworthy, too: She led the first set of her fourth-round match against 74th-ranked Zheng Qinwen of China 3-0, then 5-2, and was a point from claiming it on five occasions but could not seal the deal. Swiatek entered the day having won 20 sets in a row, and 48 of her preceding 49. All that truly mattered, in the end, was that 2020 champion Swiatek would not lose another set on this cloudy evening, getting past the hard-swinging Zheng 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-2 to return to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros and run her winning streak to 32 consecutive matches.
FOOTBALL
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash — Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25. Gladney's death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent. “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss,” the team said. The crash occurred on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, KTVT-TV reported. Another person also died. The Dallas County sheriff's department said no one was available on the Memorial Day holiday to talk about the crash. Gladney played at TCU before becoming a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He played in 16 games that year but was released before the 2021 season, when he was charged with assaulting a woman.
BASEBALL
Giants' Kapler pauses protest, stands for national anthem — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler stood just outside the third base dugout at Citizens Bank Park for the national anthem on Monday, taking a break on Memorial Day from his protest against the direction of the nation. Kapler, who began his protest Friday, stood by himself at the railing of the Giants dugout during the playing of taps during the holiday ceremony, which was followed by a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by a military bugle company. A few other San Francisco players stood on the chalk line past the third-base bag during their stretching exercises. Kapler announced on Friday that he intended to remain in the clubhouse during the anthem to protest “the lack of delivery of the promise of what our national anthem represents” following the shootings that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
—Bulletin wire reports
