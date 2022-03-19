Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, third from left, and his wife Kelly Stafford, second from right, watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA game in Los Angeles Saturday, March 5, 2022. Stafford and the Rams agreed to a four-year contract extension on Saturday, March 19.
Stafford, Rams agree to contract extension — Quarterback Matthew Stafford has agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2026 with the Los Angeles Rams after winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the team. The deal signed by Stafford on Saturday is worth $160 million, with $135 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. Stafford is cashing in on his spectacular debut season with the Rams after 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, who traded the 2009 No. 1 overall pick to Los Angeles a year ago. Stafford is headed into the final year of his previous five-year, $135 million deal signed in Detroit, but he repeatedly said he had no interest in going anywhere.
MOTOR SPORTS
Gibbs wins Xfinity race in Atlanta — Ty Gibbs pulled off a brilliant move after taking the white flag to lead his only lap of the day, winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Gibbs got a big push from A.J. Allmendinger, spotted an opening between Ryan Sieg and Austin Hill, veered left to slip between their cars and got clear of both heading into the first turn. Gibbs took the checkered flag ahead of Hill by 0.178 seconds. Allmendinger wound up in third, while Sieg dropped all the way back to 10th. Gibbs claimed his second Xfinity win of the year and sixth of his career in just 23 starts.
