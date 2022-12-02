Kolten Wong of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021 in Milwaukee. The Mariners acquired Wong in a trade on Friday, Dec. 2.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper watches during warmups before a game between the Panthers and the Denver Broncos Nov. 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. A sheriff in South Carolina has announced his deputies started a criminal investigation into whether Tepper or his company misused public money meant for a failed practice facility.
Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' practice facility in August 2021, in Rock Hill, South Carolina. A sheriff in South Carolina has announced his deputies started a criminal investigation into whether Panthers owner David Tepper or his company misused public money meant for a failed practice facility.
With one somewhat expected transaction, the Mariners addressed their needs at second base while also cleaning up their roster in terms of positional fit and clubhouse chemistry.
With the start of the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings looming on Monday in San Diego, The Mariners reached an agreement Friday with the Milwaukee Brewers on a trade that would send second baseman Kolten Wong and cash (reportedly $1.75 million) to Seattle in exchange for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro.
While the parameters of the deal were leaked to the media earlier, The trade wasn't finalized until a few hours later upon final review of the players' medical records. Winker underwent surgeries on his left knee and neck in the weeks after the 2022 regular season ended.
With the trade, Dipoto locked in his starting second baseman for the 2023 season — a player he tried to acquire before the 2021 season — while also moving on from Winker, who was an underachieving disappointment in his one season with Seattle.
"We have long coveted Kolten's well-balanced, all-around game," Dipoto said in a statement. "He also brings veteran leadership and a winning pedigree that will make a difference for us both on and off the field."
FOOTBALL
Panthers owner under criminal investigation
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his real estate company are the focus of a criminal investigation to see if they misused any public money in their failed effort to build a practice facility for the NFL team in South Carolina.
The York County Sheriff's Office said state agents and local prosecutors are aiding its investigation, and that the probe does not mean that any crime happened.
“An investigation is simply an inquiry and should not create any inference that wrongdoing has been committed by any party,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Solicitor Kevin Brackett said in a joint statement Thursday night that named Tepper and GT Real Estate, the company created to oversee the construction project.
Tepper's company denied any criminal wrongdoing and suggested the timing of the announcement might be meant to disrupt a settlement the team reached with York County to repay more than $21 million, an amount roughly equivalent to the sales tax money the project received to improve roads around the facility.
