FOOTBALL
Raiders acquire star WR Davante Adams from Packers — The Las Vegas Raiders have made a blockbuster move to keep up in the AFC West, acquiring All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. A person familiar with the move said Thursday the Raiders are sending the No. 22 overall pick in the April draft and additional compensation to the Packers to reunite Adams with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced. NFL Network reported that Adams has agreed to a new five-year deal with the Raiders that will pay him $141.25 million in the richest deal ever for a wide receiver. This was an aggressive move by the Raiders' new regime led by coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler .
BASKETBALL
Former Mavericks GM Nelson sues team — Former Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson sued the team Thursday, alleging that team owner Mark Cuban fired him in retaliation for reporting sexual misconduct by a team executive. In a court document filed in a Dallas County court, Nelson said his relationship with Cuban soured after he called for action against a team executive who is a close Cuban aide for sexually harassing a job applicant. Unbeknownst to Nelson, the lawsuit said, Cuban had reached a confidential settlement with the applicant. The deterioration of his relationship with Cuban climaxed with his firing, the lawsuit alleged. When Nelson complained to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission of illegal retaliation, Cuban offered him $52 million to drop the complaint and enter into a non-disclosure agreement, the lawsuit alleged. Nelson also accused Cuban of a pattern of covering up sexual misconduct claims. In a statement, the Mavericks said the allegations against the team executive “were promptly and thoroughly investigated by outside investigators and counsel” and “were determined to be fabricated.”
GOLF
4 share lead at Valspar Championship — Sam Burns prefers to look at what's next instead of what happened, and that was a big part in how he responded for a 7-under 64 and a share of the lead Thursday in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida, his first time as defending champion. He used the phrase “flush and move on," and that's what he did. Twice after taking bogey, he took aim at the flag on tough par 3s and make short birdie putts. Burns shared the lead with past champion Adam Hadwin, the well-traveled David Lipsky and Jhonattan Vegas.
— Bulletin wire reports
