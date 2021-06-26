OLYMPICS
Stanford's Brody Malone to lead men's U.S. gymnastics team to Tokyo — Twenty-one-year-old Brody Malone locked down a spot on the U.S. Olympic men's gymnastics team on Saturday, earning an automatic berth on the five-man team by capturing the Olympic Trials with a two-day all-around total of 171.600. The victory, on top of the NCAA crown the Stanford junior won in April and the national title he won earlier this month, cemented Malone's status as the leader of the men's program heading to Japan and beyond. Yul Moldauer, the 2017 national champion and a three-time world championship team member, is heading to Tokyo next month too after finishing runner-up to Malone while also ranking in the top three on four events. Sam Mikulak reached his third Olympics after being named to the team by the selection committee. Shane Wiskus, who relocated from the University of Minnesota to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center last fall with an eye on reaching Tokyo, was also named. Alec Yoder earned the “plus-one” specialist spot after two terrific pommel horse routines. The women's competition ended after The Bulletin's press deadline.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ducks' LB Slade-Matautia to transfer out — Oregon’s leader in career tackles is transferring. Isaac Slade-Matautia, a fourth-year junior who tied for the team lead with 45 tackles for the Ducks last season, announced he is entering the transfer portal. Slade-Matautia also had 3.5 tackles for loss with a sack last season along with five pass breakups, second highest among UO players and tied for fifth nationally among linebackers despite playing just seven games. Slade-Matautia’s departure all but ensures that second-year freshman and former five-star recruit Justin Flowe will become the starter and moves fellow freshmen Jackson LaDuke and Keith Brown up on the depth chart. The Ducks can mitigate the loss in production, but the intangibles of Slade-Matautia, particularly his leadership, will be difficult to replace.
GOLF
Nelly Korda, Lizette Salas pull away from field at Women's PGA — Lizette Salas spent much of her time Saturday looking at Nelly Korda ahead of her in the Women's PGA Championship. In the fairway, not on the leaderboard. Korda blasted a drive on the opening hole at Atlanta Athletic Club and hit 9-iron to 4 feet. Salas hit 7-wood to the middle of the green and holed a 45-foot birdie putt to match her. It was like that throughout the front nine, where Salas turned a one-shot deficit into a two-shot lead until Korda finally caught up to her on the back nine. Salas had a third straight 5-under 67. Korda had a 68. They were tied for the lead at 15-under 201, five shots clear of anyone else. Two very different games ultimately led to the same score. The one commonality is both are chasing their first major championship Sunday. At stake for Korda is a chance to reach No. 1 in the world.
Hickock, Watson ahead at PGA's Travelers Championship — Kramer Hickok finished the third round of the Travelers Championship too late in the day to go fly fishing again. He’ll have to wait until Sunday to try to reel in the biggest catch of his career. The 29-year-old minor league tour regular shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to tie for the lead with three-time winner Bubba Watson. Hickok, who has never won on the PGA Tour, opened a two-stroke lead before bogeying the final two holes. “I thought I’d be a lot more nervous than I am,” said Hickok, who went fly fishing on the nearby Farmington River after the first round. Watson shot a 68 at the TPC River Highlands, picking up three strokes on Hickok over the final two holes. Jason Day was also also in a tie for the lead before a bogey on No. 18 dropped him into a three-way tie at minus-9.
