FOOTBALL
Cards' Hopkins suspended 6 games for violating PED policy — The Arizona Cardinals are going to have to figure out a way to score points and win games without their top receiver. Three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Monday. It's a stunning blow for the Cardinals, who finished with an 11-6 record last season but faded down the stretch when Hopkins was out of the lineup because of injuries. Arizona had an 8-2 record when Hopkins was in the lineup and just a 3-5 mark, including the playoffs, when he was not. Now they'll be without the 29-year-old — who turns 30 next month — for a big chunk of the upcoming season. Hopkins played in 10 games last season, catching 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed much of the last half of the season, including the team's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, because of hamstring and knee injuries.
Huskers' Frost to sit out 5 days in '22 season for violation — Scott Frost will be barred from coaching for five consecutive days this season as part of Nebraska's negotiated settlement with the NCAA for allowing an unauthorized staff member to do hands-on special teams coaching two years ago. The NCAA contacted Nebraska after a media report on the January 2021 resignation of special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge and possible violations he committed in his role. Rutledge is now special teams coach at Division III Catholic University. The NCAA said Monday that Frost failed to demonstrate he monitored Rutledge's activities. Videos of practices showed Rutledge worked directly with players during special teams drills. Rutledge also was found to have assisted with or made tactical decisions during games in 2020.
HORSE RACING
Zandon is 3-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs — Zandon and filly Nest are the morning-line favorites for the 148th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks, respectively, at Churchill Downs, which will host both marquee races at full capacity for the first time since 2019. Zandon, trained by Chad Brown, drew 3-1 odds Monday and will start from the No. 10 post among 20 horses for the $3 million marquee event for 3-year-olds. The colt moved to second in Derby points behind Epicenter after rallying from the back of the field to win last month’s Blue Grass at Keeneland in Lexington. He has two wins, a second-place finish and a third in four career starts. Zandon has the “perfect” spot dead center with Flavien Prat aboard, Brown said. Epicenter was initially expected to be the Derby favorite following consecutive graded stakes wins, including the Louisiana Derby in March. The horse is the 7-2 second betting choice after drawing the No. 3 post.
