BASEBALL
Former Astros manager Hinch hired by Tigers — The Detroit Tigers hired A.J. Hinch as their new manager Friday, giving him a chance to return to a major league dugout after he was fired by Houston in the wake of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. The 46-year-old Hinch replaces Ron Gardenhire. Hinch guided Houston to the 2017 World Series title, but that championship — and a lot of what he accomplished there — is now viewed in a different light after an investigation found the Astros used a video feed from a center field camera to decode the opposing catcher’s signs, and players banged on a trash can to signal to hitters what was coming.
Sale of N.Y. Mets to Steve Cohen approved — The Wilpon family’s control of the New York Mets neared its end after 34 years when Major League Baseball owners voted Friday to approve the sale of the team to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The vote was 26-4, a person familiar with the meeting said. Cohen needed 75% approval. The transfer from the Wilpon and Katz families values the franchise at between $2.4 billion and $2.45 billion, a record for a baseball team . Cohen pledged to inject about $9.5 million in additional payments this offseason for pandemic-hit employees.
SOCCER
Thorns’ Reynolds announces retirement — Portland Thorns defender Katherine Reynolds announced her retirement Friday after playing professional soccer for 11 years and spending the past five seasons with the Thorns. Reynolds, 33, started 67 matches for the Thorns and appeared in 77. She finishes her career ranked eighth on the Thorns’ all-time list in appearances, starts and minutes played.
FOOTBALL
Former Packer, Cowboy Adderley dies at 81 — Herb Adderley, the Hall of Fame cornerback who became part of a record six championship teams with the Packers and Cowboys, has died. He was 81. His death was confirmed by the team Friday, with no details given. Herb Adderley played in four of the first six Super Bowls and won five NFL championships with Green Bay and one with Dallas during his 12-year career.
GOLF
Armour, Clark lead after incomplete round 2 in Bermuda — Ryan Armour and Wyndham Clark survived ferocious wind Friday in the Bermuda Championship to share the lead going into the weekend . Armour managed three early birdies and another on the par-5 17th for a 1-under 70. Clark played in the afternoon and reached 10-under par until a pair of late bogeys for a 68. They were at 8-under 134, one shot ahead of Kramer Hickok (68).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.