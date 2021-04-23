GOLF
Finau, Champ team grabs share of Zurich Classic lead — Tony Finau and Cameron Champ shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday for a share of the Zurich Classic lead with the Norwegian duo of Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura. Hovland and Ventura had a 69 to match Finau and Champ at 13-under 131. The teams will play best ball Saturday, and close with an alternate-shot round Sunday.
BASKETBALL
Ducks’ Terry headed to DePaul — Former Oregon backup point guard Jalen Terry is reuniting with Tony Stubblefield. Terry, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, announced his commitment to DePaul on Friday. He’ll reunite with Stubblefield, the 11-year UO assistant who was hired as head coach at the Big East school earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.