Tony Finau walks to the 18th tee during Friday's second round of the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana. Finau and teammate Cameron Champ share the lead with the pairing of Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura, the first-round leaders.

 Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP

Finau, Champ team grabs share of Zurich Classic lead — Tony Finau and Cameron Champ shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday for a share of the Zurich Classic lead with the Norwegian duo of Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura. Hovland and Ventura had a 69 to match Finau and Champ at 13-under 131. The teams will play best ball Saturday, and close with an alternate-shot round Sunday.

Ducks’ Terry headed to DePaul — Former Oregon backup point guard Jalen Terry is reuniting with Tony Stubblefield. Terry, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, announced his commitment to DePaul on Friday. He’ll reunite with Stubblefield, the 11-year UO assistant who was hired as head coach at the Big East school earlier this month.

