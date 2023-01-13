Ron Besaw, right, operates a laptop computer as home plate umpire Brian deBrauwere gets signals from radar with the ball and strikes calls during a July 2019 Atlantic League All-Star minor league baseball in York, Pennsylvania. MLB plans to expand the automated strike zone experiment to 30 Triple-A ballparks this season.
Major League Baseball is on track to expand its experiment with robot umpires to all 30 Triple-A ballparks this season.
MLB used the Automatic Ball-Strike system at five Triple-A stadiums for parts of last season and will go ahead with the wider use this year if owners approve of it next month. MLB's intent was first reported by ESPN.
MLB started the experiment in the independent Atlantic League in 2019. A challenge system was tried last year at Low-A in which a pitcher, batter or catcher had the right to appeal a human umpire’s decision to the computer call.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he liked the challenge system but said the sport's competition committee was not going to consider the robot umpires for the major leagues for 2023.
World Cup soccer
Argentina's celebration draws FIFA ire
FIFA opened a disciplinary case against the Argentine Football Association on Friday for alleged offensive player misconduct and violations of fair play at the World Cup final.
About three hours after Argentina beat France, players led by captain Lionel Messi ran and sang through the official interview area and damaged flimsy partition walls without stopping to speak to international broadcast and print media.
The disciplinary charges that include “offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play” did not specify Emiliano Martinez, who crudely brandished the trophy he received on the field as the best goalkeeper at the World Cup.
— Associate Press
