BASKETBALL
Blazers edge short-handed Rockets in OT on Saturday night — C.J. McCollum scored 44 points, including a 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds left that gave the Portland Trail Blazers a 128-126 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Damian Lillard had 32 points and nine assists to help Portland get its first win. McCollum also had eight assists. McCollum finished 17 for 30 from the field, including 9 for 16 on 3s. Lillard was 5 for 13 from beyond the arc. “I think besides Steph (Curry) and Klay Thompson, we’re the only backcourt in the league that empowers the other,” McCollum said of his partnership with Lillard. “I don’t try to take over the game from him. We work together.” James Harden finished with 44 points and 17 assists for Houston, and Christian Wood added 31 points and 13 rebounds. Harden also had a game-ending turnover on the final possession of overtime.
Portland picks up team options on contracts for Simons, Little — The Portland Trail Blazers have exercised 2021-22 team options on the contracts for forward Nassir Little and guard Anfernee Simons, Neil Olshey, team president of basketball operations announced Sunday. Both players were on their rookie contracts. Little was selected 25th overall during the 2019 NBA draft. Simons was taken 24th overall in 2018. According to Spotrac.com, Simons will make $3.9 million next season. This season he is being paid a base salary of $2.25 million in the third year of his rookie contract. Little will make $2.3 million next season. He signed a two-year deal in 2018 that will pay him $2.2 million this season.
FOOTBALL
UO defensive coordinator Avalos interviews for Boise State’s coaching vacancy — Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos is among two candidates to interview for the head coaching job at Boise State, according to the Idaho Press. Avalos — a Boise State alum and former Broncos defensive coordinator — and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator and former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore have both been interviewed for the head coaching job, according to the report. Moore and Avalos were immediately widely mentioned among the lead candidates for the job, which opened last Sunday when Bryan Harsin was hired at Auburn. Avalos, who came to UO from BSU in February 2019, is in the second year of a three-year contract. He’s earning $815,000 this fiscal year ending Jan. 2021, less 10% due to UO athletic department-wide pay cuts amid the pandemic, and is due to earn $865,000 next year. Avalos’ buyout should he leave Oregon, 20% of remaining guaranteed salary, is waived if he’s hired as an FBS head coach. Harsin was due to make $1.865 million at Boise State this year.
