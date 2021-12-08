BASKETBALL
Blazers’ Lillard takes cortisone shot for ab injury, could play Sunday — Damian Lillard has taken a cortisone injection to help with his abdominal injury. The procedure could lead to Lillard returning to the court this weekend, according to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. The Portland Trail Blazers guard has missed the last four games starting with a Nov. 30 win over Detroit. Portland is 0-3 since. It was announced by the Blazers on Dec. 1 that Lillard would be out at least 10 days and then reevaluated. That meant he would have a chance to return Dec. 12 against Minnesota at home. The cortisone shot should help with that process.
FOOTBALL
Beavers, Ducks named to Pac-12 all-conference teams in a vote by Pac-12 coaches — Oregon State’s 2021 football success is reflected on the Pac-12 all-conference team, as the Beavers landed four players on the first and second teams in a vote by Pac-12 coaches. Running back B.J. Baylor, center Nathan Eldridge and linebacker Avery Roberts were named to the first team. Eldridge and Roberts are first-team repeaters. Only Utah and Oregon had more first-team selections than Oregon State. Jack Colletto was a second-team all-purpose selection for the LA Bowl-bound Beavers (7-5). The Associated Press is scheduled to reveal its all-conference team on Friday. In addition, 13 Beavers earned honorable mention nods. Additionally, seven Oregon players were named to all-Pac-12 teams . T.J. Bass, Brandon Dorlus, Verone McKinley III, Noah Sewell and Kayvon Thibodeaux were first-team selections, giving Oregon the second-most first-team members in the league and its most since 2015. Also, Alex Forsyth and Camden Lewis were named to the second team. Popo Aumavae, Anthony Brown Jr., Travis Dye, Ryan Walk and Mykael Wright all received honorable mention selections. The conference’s top honors went to USC receiver Drake London for offensive player of the year, while Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd was named defensive player of the year and Utes coach Kyle Whittingham was named coach of the year.
University of Miami hires new athletic director — Miami is hiring Dan Radakovich as its athletic director, luring him away from Clemson after nearly a decade of enormous success there, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was still finalizing an agreement an announcement was planned for Thursday. The 63-year-old Radakovich will replace Blake James, who Miami let go last month, two days after the Hurricanes’ football team lost to Florida State. That was the precursor to another move, the firing of Manny Diaz as football coach earlier this week and replacing him with former Oregon coach and Miami alum Mario Cristobal. With Radakovich, the Hurricanes are bringing another alum back to Coral Gables. He got a master’s degree in business administration from Miami in 1982.
