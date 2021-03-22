COLLEGE SPORTS
Players seek fairness meeting with NCAA’s Emmert — The leader of an organization that advocates for fairness in the treatment of college athletics has requested that NCAA President Mark Emmert meet via videoconference Tuesday with basketball players who launched the #NotNCAAProperty movement. Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association, wrote in a letter to Emmert that he and the players leading the movement want to discuss “the NCAA’s prohibition on college athlete compensation for use of their name, image and likeness as well as the unacceptable discriminatory treatment of female athletes in the NCAA March Madness Tournament and throughout NCAA member institutions.” Jordan Bohannon of Iowa, Isaiah Livers of Michigan and Geo Baker of Rutgers helped start the movement. The hashtag #NotNCAAProperty was trending on social media. An NCAA spokesperson said in a statement Sunday that Emmert “would be happy to connect either virtually or in person when appropriate with any student-athletes who want to engage.”
FOOTBALL
49ers agree to 1-year deals with Tartt, Wilson — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to bring back safety Jaquiski Tartt on a one-year deal and sign safety Tavon Wilson to a one-year contract. Two people familiar with the deals confirmed that the Niners reached the deals with Tartt and Wilson to bolster their secondary. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals haven’t been announced. Tartt is the latest key free agent the Niners managed to keep for at least another season following deals the team reached with left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley, and nose tackle D.J. Jones. The 29-year-old Tartt was originally drafted in the second round by the 49ers in 2015 and has been a key part of the secondary ever since. He and former high school teammate Jimmie Ward have joined up as the starting safeties in San Francisco the past few seasons and will be back for another year together.
BASKETBALL
Minnesota picks Ben Johnson as next head coach — Minnesota has picked former player and assistant Ben Johnson to be the new head men’s basketball coach, according to a person with knowledge of the hire. Johnson will replace Richard Pitino, who was fired after eight seasons and then took the job at New Mexico, according to the person who spoke Monday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the university had yet to make the announcement. The 40-year-old Johnson was on staff under Pitino with the Gophers for five seasons before spending the last three years at Xavier under Travis Steele.
Oregon State wins bettor $33K on ridiculous $10 parlay — Oregon State’s win over Oklahoma State to advance in the NCAA tournament is providing a lot of sports fans a reason to be excited. The Beavers moved on to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1982 after a win over No. 4 seeded Oklahoma State, 80-70 on Sunday. As Beaver fans celebrated for the men’s team, so did a bettor who came up big. One gambler won $33,201.09 on a 10-leg, $10 parlay through DraftKings. The bettor correctly picked several upsets throughout the first weekend of the tournament. His picks were Abilene Christian over Texas, Oral Roberts over Florida, UCLA beating BYU, Arkansas over Texas Tech, Loyola Chicago over No. 1 seeded Illinois, Baylor over Wisconsin in the second round, Villanova over North Texas, Syracuse over West Virginia, Houston over Rutgers and Oregon State upsetting Oklahoma State. He nailed them all.
12 Trail Blazer players get first dose of vaccine — Twelve players from the Portland Trail Blazers received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday, the team announced. The players were able to get the vaccine from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, which had an excess supply of the vaccine and began offering it to the general public in February. “The Trail Blazers organization and players are grateful to the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde for making these vaccines available to the general public,” the team said in a statement. The Blazers encouraged fans to get the vaccine, and said they would continue to use their platform to raise awareness about vaccination.
