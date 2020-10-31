FOOTBALL
Clemson QB Lawrence will miss Nov. 7 game at No. 4 Notre Dame — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play for the top-ranked Tigers at No. 4 Notre Dame next week after testing positive for COVID-19. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Lawrence would miss his second straight week because of the virus. Swinney was informed Thursday of Lawrence’s test and ACC protocol requires at least a 10-day isolation period, plus medical testing post-isolation. Freshman backup D.J. Uiagalelei will make his second college start with Lawrence sidelined. The Tigers beat Boston College 34-28 on Saturday without Lawrence. The Tigers had their latest round of coronavirus testing on Friday. Swinney said before the game Lawrence was in good spirits and doing well.
GOLF
Redman holds slim advantage at Bermuda Championship — Doc Redman found the wind far more manageable Saturday, and he took advantage with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Bermuda Championship. Redman was at 10-under 203, one shot ahead of Ryan Armour (70), Wyndham Clark (70) and Kramer Hickok (69) at Port Royal. Another shot behind were Matt Jones (66), Brian Gay (67) and Ollie Schniederjans (69). Redman, the 2017 U.S. Amateur champion, is among 10 players separated by four shots who have never won on the PGA Tour. A victory Sunday comes with an invitation to the Masters next April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.