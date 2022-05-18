stock ducks beavers

Oregon, Oregon State’s Carson Barry earn NCAA men’s golf tournament berths — Oregon men’s golf rallied during the final two rounds to place fourth at the NCAA Stockton Regional, earning a berth to the NCAA Championship. The Ducks, eighth of 14 teams following an opening round 2-over 290, rallied with rounds of 270 and 283 to finish fourth. The top five teams advance to the NCAAs, May 27-June 1 in Scottsdale, Ariz. Oregon shot a 54-hole score of 21-under 843 at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, California. The Ducks, who will make their first NCAA tourney appearance since 2018, finished 17 strokes behind regional champion Arizona State. Oregon won the NCAA title in 2016, and finished second in 2017. Oregon State fell short of its bid to join the Ducks at nationals, as the Beavers stumbled during Wednesday’s final round at the Bryan (Tex.) Regional. OSU, fifth after two rounds, shot a 22-over 310 at Traditions Golf Club. The Beavers were 21-over for 54 holes, and placed ninth of 13 teams. Oregon State senior Carson Barry is headed for Scottsdale, though, as he won a playoff to earn the region’s lone individual NCAA tournament berth. Barry was the low individual among schools that didn’t advance as a team. Barry shot a 3-under 213 (70-69-74) to earn a berth in a four-man playoff. Barry ousted SMU’s Noah Goodwin on the second hole to advance.

—Oregonian

