Oregon, Oregon State’s Carson Barry earn NCAA men’s golf tournament berths — Oregon men’s golf rallied during the final two rounds to place fourth at the NCAA Stockton Regional, earning a berth to the NCAA Championship. The Ducks, eighth of 14 teams following an opening round 2-over 290, rallied with rounds of 270 and 283 to finish fourth. The top five teams advance to the NCAAs, May 27-June 1 in Scottsdale, Ariz. Oregon shot a 54-hole score of 21-under 843 at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, California. The Ducks, who will make their first NCAA tourney appearance since 2018, finished 17 strokes behind regional champion Arizona State. Oregon won the NCAA title in 2016, and finished second in 2017. Oregon State fell short of its bid to join the Ducks at nationals, as the Beavers stumbled during Wednesday’s final round at the Bryan (Tex.) Regional. OSU, fifth after two rounds, shot a 22-over 310 at Traditions Golf Club. The Beavers were 21-over for 54 holes, and placed ninth of 13 teams. Oregon State senior Carson Barry is headed for Scottsdale, though, as he won a playoff to earn the region’s lone individual NCAA tournament berth. Barry was the low individual among schools that didn’t advance as a team. Barry shot a 3-under 213 (70-69-74) to earn a berth in a four-man playoff. Barry ousted SMU’s Noah Goodwin on the second hole to advance.
—Oregonian
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.