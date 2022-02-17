GOLF

Niemann off to hot start at Genesis Invitational — Joaquin Niemann had an idea how Riviera was playing Thursday when he saw no one from the morning draw posting better than a 5-under 66. He hit the ball so well in the Genesis Invitational that he didn’t even bother paying attention to anyone else. When his round ended, Niemann had an 8-under 63 to match the lowest score for the opening round at Riviera and built a three-shot lead. Niemann is the ninth player to open with a 63 at Riviera; the first was Charlie Sifford in 1969 and it was done most recently by J.B. Holmes in 2019. Four of the previous eight players to start with 63 went on to win. Jordan Spieth had seven birdies and joined a group at 66 that included Phoenix Open winner Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa. It started with tournament host Tiger Woods. On the first tee he introduced Aaron Beverly, who received the Charlie Sifford exemption to play in the elite field. The tournament is celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the year Sifford — the first Black golfer to win on the PGA Tour — was born.

BASEBALL

MLB, union reps meet briefly over lockout — On what was supposed to be the second day of spring training, negotiations aimed at ending Major League Baseball’s lockout resumed Thursday at the office of the players’ association. The meeting lasted about 15 minutes. A three-man MLB delegation led by Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem arrived shortly before 1 p.m. for just the sixth negotiating session on core economics since baseball’s ninth work stoppage began Dec. 2. The union amended its position on salary arbitration. Players also made proposals in six non-economic areas . Halem and head union negotiator Bruce Meyer held a 20-minute side conversation after the negotiating session, a one-on-one meeting that was described as unusually candid. The union told MLB it was prepared to meet every day next week.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Bulletin wire reports

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.