Joaquin Niemann, of Chile, reacts after making a birdie putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Niemann fired an 8-under 63 to take an early three-shot lead.
Jordan Spieth hits his second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Spieth had seven birdies en route to a 5-under 66 and a share of second place behind early leader Joaquin Niemann.
Max Homa watches his second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Homa shot a 5-under 66 to tie for second in the early going.
Scottie Scheffler putts on the 13th green during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Scheffler was in a small group at 5-under 66 and tied for second behind Joaquin Niemann.
Aaron Beverly hits his second shot on the second hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Beverly received the Charlie Sifford exemption to play in the elite field.
The main parking lot at the Los Angeles Angels' Tempe Diablo Stadium remains closed in Tempe, Arizona, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Pitchers and catchers are unable to start spring training workouts as scheduled as the Major League Baseball lockout continues. The sides met briefly Thursday, Feb. 17, and the players union amended its position on salary arbitration. MLB rep Dan Halem and union rep Bruce Meyer reportedly held an unusually candid side conversation for 20 minutes after the formal meeting. The union reportedly stated it is prepared to meet every day next week as exhibition games and opening day are in jeopardy of being threatened without a new labor deal.
Joaquin Niemann, of Chile, reacts after making a birdie putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Niemann fired an 8-under 63 to take an early three-shot lead.
Ryan Kang/AP
Jordan Spieth hits his second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Spieth had seven birdies en route to a 5-under 66 and a share of second place behind early leader Joaquin Niemann.
Ryan Kang/AP
Max Homa watches his second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Homa shot a 5-under 66 to tie for second in the early going.
Ryan Kang/AP
Scottie Scheffler putts on the 13th green during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Scheffler was in a small group at 5-under 66 and tied for second behind Joaquin Niemann.
Ryan Kang/AP
Aaron Beverly hits his second shot on the second hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Beverly received the Charlie Sifford exemption to play in the elite field.
Ryan Kang/AP
The main parking lot at the Los Angeles Angels' Tempe Diablo Stadium remains closed in Tempe, Arizona, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Pitchers and catchers are unable to start spring training workouts as scheduled as the Major League Baseball lockout continues. The sides met briefly Thursday, Feb. 17, and the players union amended its position on salary arbitration. MLB rep Dan Halem and union rep Bruce Meyer reportedly held an unusually candid side conversation for 20 minutes after the formal meeting. The union reportedly stated it is prepared to meet every day next week as exhibition games and opening day are in jeopardy of being threatened without a new labor deal.
Niemann off to hot start at Genesis Invitational — Joaquin Niemann had an idea how Riviera was playing Thursday when he saw no one from the morning draw posting better than a 5-under 66. He hit the ball so well in the Genesis Invitational that he didn’t even bother paying attention to anyone else. When his round ended, Niemann had an 8-under 63 to match the lowest score for the opening round at Riviera and built a three-shot lead. Niemann is the ninth player to open with a 63 at Riviera; the first was Charlie Sifford in 1969 and it was done most recently by J.B. Holmes in 2019. Four of the previous eight players to start with 63 went on to win. Jordan Spieth had seven birdies and joined a group at 66 that included Phoenix Open winner Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa. It started with tournament host Tiger Woods. On the first tee he introduced Aaron Beverly, who received the Charlie Sifford exemption to play in the elite field. The tournament is celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the year Sifford — the first Black golfer to win on the PGA Tour — was born.
BASEBALL
MLB, union reps meet briefly over lockout — On what was supposed to be the second day of spring training, negotiations aimed at ending Major League Baseball’s lockout resumed Thursday at the office of the players’ association. The meeting lasted about 15 minutes. A three-man MLB delegation led by Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem arrived shortly before 1 p.m. for just the sixth negotiating session on core economics since baseball’s ninth work stoppage began Dec. 2. The union amended its position on salary arbitration. Players also made proposals in six non-economic areas . Halem and head union negotiator Bruce Meyer held a 20-minute side conversation after the negotiating session, a one-on-one meeting that was described as unusually candid. The union told MLB it was prepared to meet every day next week.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.