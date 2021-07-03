CYCLING
Pogacar grabs yellow jersey in Tour de France after 1st Alpine stage — Tadej Pogacar dealt a demoralizing blow on the first day of the Tour in the Alps on Saturday, when cycling’s precocious star claimed the yellow jersey after what was a grueling eighth stage to everyone else. Pogacar started the day 3 minutes, 43 seconds off the lead of Mathieu van der Poel. Five mountain passes and nearly four hours later, Van der Poel, who had the overall lead for six days, finished more than 20 minutes off the pace. Wout van Aert remained in second place but fell from 30 seconds behind at the start of the stage to 1 minute, 48 seconds behind Pogacar. Richard Carapaz finished more than three minutes behind Pogacar, slipping to five minutes back overall in sixth. Pogacar solidified his bid to retain his Tour title after proving once again to be a step above the rest on the most demanding ascents. Pogacar finished the 94-mile route from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand in fourth place, 49 seconds behind stage winner Dylan Teuns.
GOLF
Merritt, Niemann share lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic — Troy Merritt took off his cap and briefly bowed his head to acknowledge a roaring crowd after the first ace of his PGA Tour career. He didn’t get to enjoy the moment for long. Merritt’s hole-in-one gave him a three-shot lead, but he gave a stroke back on the next hole with a bogey and shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday. Joaquin Niemann took advantage of the opening to share the third-round lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Niemann pulled into a tie by two-putting from 46 feet at 17. He parred the final hole, the toughest one on Detroit Golf Club, for a 68. Hank Lebioda (66) and Cam Davis (67) were a stroke back, and Brandon Hagy (68) was another shot behind.
MOTOR SPORTS
Kyle Busch makes it 4 for 4 in Xfinity races with victory at Road America — Kyle Busch continued his perfect NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday at Road America. After spinning off course twice, Busch rallied in the final stage and led the final five laps in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for his fourth victory in four starts this year and 101st in the series. NASCAR only allows Cup Series drivers to compete in five Xfinity and five Truck Series races a year. Busch is scheduled to enter his final Xfinity event of the season next week at Atlanta. Busch edged teammate Daniel Hemric by 3.522 seconds, with Michael Annett third, A.J. Allmendinger fourth and Gibbs driver and Harrison Burton fifth.
BASKETBALL
Clippers’ Patrick Beverley suspended 1 game for shoving Chris Paul — Los Angeles Clippers’ Patrick Beverley was given a one-game suspension for shoving Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul during L.A.’s season-ending loss Wednesday in Game 6. Beverley was ejected from the game when he shoved Paul in the back during a timeout in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.