FOOTBALL

5 players are unanimous choices for AP All-Pro Team — Five players, including dynamic pass catchers Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team. Joining the Rams’ Kupp and the Packers’ Adams in receiving votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league are Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. While Donald is a perennial pick, Watt is on it for a third time. He tied the NFL record for sacks with 22½. Adams makes it for the second time, and the other two are newcomers as All-Pros. Kupp led the NFL in receptions (145), yards receiving (1,947) and TD catches (16). Taylor was the top rusher by a landslide with 1,811 yards and scored 18 touchdowns on the ground, two as a receiver. At quarterback Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers earned the nod of Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady. Two young Dallas Cowboys defensive stars in rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs were selected. And stalwart left tackle Trent Williams of San Francisco was chosen for the first time in his 11-year career.

— Bulletin wire report

