Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) attempts to catch the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) during the first half Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. Five players, including dynamic pass catchers Kupp and Davante Adams, are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team, announced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
5 players are unanimous choices for AP All-Pro Team — Five players, including dynamic pass catchers Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team. Joining the Rams’ Kupp and the Packers’ Adams in receiving votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league are Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. While Donald is a perennial pick, Watt is on it for a third time. He tied the NFL record for sacks with 22½. Adams makes it for the second time, and the other two are newcomers as All-Pros. Kupp led the NFL in receptions (145), yards receiving (1,947) and TD catches (16). Taylor was the top rusher by a landslide with 1,811 yards and scored 18 touchdowns on the ground, two as a receiver. At quarterback Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers earned the nod of Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady. Two young Dallas Cowboys defensive stars in rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs were selected. And stalwart left tackle Trent Williams of San Francisco was chosen for the first time in his 11-year career.
