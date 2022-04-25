BASKETBALL
New Orleans Pelicans defying playoff odds — New Orleans is defying all the odds. The Pelicans are the first team in 46 years to finish a season 10 or more games under .500, then go on to win at least two playoff games — and that doesn't even count the two play-in game victories just to officially reach the postseason. The last team to pull off such a trick was the Detroit Pistons, who were 36-46 when they won four playoff games over two different series in the 1976 playoffs. But New Orleans has changed that, and made it look easy at times. The Pelicans went 36-46 and finished 28 games behind the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the standings this season. That doesn't matter now, not with their first-round playoff series tied 2-2 heading into the pivotal Game 5 at Phoenix on Tuesday night.
HOCKEY
Biden avoids politics in honoring hockey champion Lightning — Joe Biden joked that Steven Stamkos was getting old after playing in the National Hockey League for 14 seasons, praised the Tampa Bay Lightning's vaccine efforts and otherwise avoided politics while honoring the team for winning the Stanley Cup in each of the past two seasons. In a rare sports break amid his administration’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the president on Monday referenced first lady Jill Biden’s attendance at a vaccination event at the Lightning’s home arena last year and congratulated the Lightning for winning two pandemic championships: one in an empty building in a quarantined bubble and another in a packed house at home in Tampa. Biden made little mention of players other than Stamkos while talking about the Lighting's back-to-back title runs, which relied heavily on Russian goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, forward Nikita Kucherov and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev. Vasilevskiy was the playoff MVP last year, and Kucherov was the top scorer in each postseason.
FOOTBALL
49ers GM Lynch 'can't ever imagine' trading Deebo Samuel — San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch says he “can't ever imagine” trading All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel and remains confident the two sides can still work out a long-term contract. Lynch spoke Monday at his mandatory pre-draft news conference where the bulk of the questions he faced were about Samuel's future. The star receiver told ESPN last week that he has requested a trade from the 49ers but didn't specify his reasons for wanting out. Lynch said he didn't want to get into the “particulars” surrounding Samuel in regards to why the trade request was made or the status of negotiations, citing the “sanctity” of the team. While Lynch said they will always listen to offers, he was steadfast in his belief that Samuel will be on the Niners in 2022. “I just can’t ever imagine moving on from him,” Lynch said. “He’s been such a great player for us. He means so much to this franchise. Got nothing but love for the guy.”
—Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.