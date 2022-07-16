CYCLING
Matthews takes Tour de France stage 14, Vingegaard maintains overall lead — Michael Matthews soloed to victory on the 14th stage of the Tour de France on Saturday when defending champion Tadej Pogacar tried in vain to regain time on leader Jonas Vingegaard. Matthews’ fourth stage win came five years after the Australian last tasted victory in France. The one-day classic specialist was in a group of 23 riders who broke from the pack after a frenetic start to the stage punctuated by a flurry of attacks on hilly ground from Saint-Etienne to Mende.After spending the day at the front of the race, Matthews looked like he was about to crack when he was caught by Italian Alberto Bettiol on the last climb, but his grit helped him stay in contention and launch a counterattack that paid off. “Matthews put on a show. He has days like that when he is very strong,” said French rider Thibaut Pinot, who completed the stage podium behind Matthews and Bettiol. “He really amazes me. Doing the sprints he does, and climbing like he does, in his field he is the best.” With its constant ups and downs, the stage profile through the Massif Central was ideal for a breakaway. Not surprisingly, many riders with no personal ambition in the general classification were on the attack from the off to tear apart the peloton. Italian Alberto Bettiol finished second and Thibaut Pinot of France third. Defending champion Pogacar was also on the move as he tried to upset his rivals just 10 kilometers into the 193-kilometer route, forcing Vingegaard to react and chase. Pogacar tried to break away from Vingegaard toward the end but was unsuccessful. Overall, Vingegaard leads Pogacar, still by two minutes, 22 seconds. Geraint Thomas, who was dropped by the pair in the final climb, was third, 2:43 off the pace. Before Monday’s rest day and a final week marked by the crossing of the Pyrenees and an individual time trial before the race reaches Paris in eight days, Sunday’s stage from Rodez to Carcassonne should favor sprinters.
GOLF
Jennifer Kupcho, Lizette Salas win LPGA team event — Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas won the Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Saturday, closing with a 9-under 61 in best-ball play for a five-stroke victory in the LPGA Tour’s lone team event. The U.S. Solheim Cup partners finished at 26-under 254 at Midland Country Club in Michigan. They opened Wednesday with a 68 in alternate shot, shot a best-ball 61 on Thursday and took a four-stroke lead Friday with an alternate-shot 64. Kupcho won for the third time this year and in her career, while Salas won her second tour title.Kupcho won the major Chevron Championship in early April in the California desert and the Meijer LPGA Classic last month in Belmont, Michigan. Salas also won the 2014 Kingsmill Championship. Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan were second after a 62. Former Arkansas players Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi shot a 59 to finish third at 20 under.
MOTOR SPORTS
Herta becomes first 2-time IndyCar pole winner this season in Toronto — Colton Herta posted a fast lap of 59.2698 seconds in Saturday’s qualifying at Toronto, becoming IndyCar’s first two-time pole winner this season. The Californian will start from the No. 1 spot for the ninth time in his career and first since competing in Long Beach, California, in April. A different driver captured the top starting spot in each of the series’ first nine races and rookie David Malukas had a chance to make it 10 straight. Instead, he will start a career best fifth. Herta barely edged out six-time series champ Scott Dixon, whose best time on the bumpy, 11-turn, 1.786-mile course came on his last lap of the day.Dixon was clocked at 59.3592. Two-time series winner Josef Newgarden will start thirdafter going 59.5257 despite tapping the wall in the sixth turn before parking the No. 2 Chevrolet for Team Penske. Points leader Marcus Ericsson will start ninth in IndyCar’s first race at Toronto since 2019.
