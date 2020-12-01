BASKETBALL
Oregon women make history in Monday win over Portland — The No. 10 Oregon women’s basketball team made some history on Monday night at Portland. The Ducks (2-0) defeated the defending West Coast Conference champion Pilots (1-1) 85-52 at the Chiles Center for the program’s 21st consecutive victory dating back to last season, matching the longest streak in program history, set in 1978-79. Oregon can break the record by beating Colorado in the Pac-12 opener on Friday at Matthew Knight Arena. “I can’t believe we open Pac-12 play on Friday, it’s crazy,” coach Kelly Graves said. “We’ve had two dry runs at this thing and now it’s time.” Erin Boley, who only scored eight points during the Ducks’ 116-51 victory over Seattle in the opener, scored 25 points on 11-for-17 shooting to lead the way. Sedona Prince had 13 points and seven rebounds and Taylor Mikesell added 11 points.
FOOTBALL
OSU’s Jefferson named to National Performer of the Year watch list — Oregon State junior running back Jermar Jefferson was named to the College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Year watch list on Tuesday. The honor comes on the heels of Jefferson’s record-breaking performance against Oregon. He ran for a rivalry record 226 yards and scored twice in the Beavers’ 41-38 win over the Ducks. He scored his first touchdown on an 82-yard rush, the longest of his career. Jefferson was named the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Week on Monday and he also earned recognition as one of the six Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll selections. The Harbor City, Calif., native has 675 rushing yards this season, which leads the Pac-12. He also leads the conference with seven rushing touchdowns. He is second in the nation averaging nearly 169 rush yards per game. And he is the nation’s active leader for 100-yard efforts at four games.
Sarah Fuller currently only kicker on Vanderbilt’s roster — The Vanderbilt Commodores have only one kicker listed on their two-deep chart for this weekend’s game at No. 11 Georgia, and it’s Sarah Fuller, the first woman to play in a Power Five game. “She’ll be with us on the trip to Georgia, and we’re going to put the best people out there,” interim coach Todd Fitch said Tuesday. “And if she’s our best option, we’ll continue to work with her and we’ll do the best we can for the team.” None of the kickers who were out last week after COVID-19 issues kept them away from the team is back yet. Fitch said Fuller kicked at Tuesday’s practice while coaches continued evaluating other players on the roster. Fuller might not be the only kicker on the sideline Saturday. Fitch said Vanderbilt (0-8) is checking on when the current specialists will be available. Ryley Guay, who made 9 of 11 field goals last season, also might be a possibility to rejoin the team. He’s currently in medical school but still has eligibility left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.