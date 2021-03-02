College BASEBALL
Beavers surge in rankings — The Oregon State Beavers, who entered the season out of the Top 25, surged into the rankings in three major college baseball polls on Monday following a dominant 10-day run in Arizona. The Beavers debuted at No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, No. 20 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 and No. 21 in the Collegiate Baseball Top 30. They remain unranked in the Baseball America Top 25. The Beavers (7-1), who on Sunday completed a 10-day, eight-game season-opening trip in Arizona, have won seven in a row, their longest winning streak since opening with 10 victories to start the 2019 season. Oregon State has outscored opponents 61-15. The pitching staff has been especially impressive, allowing two or fewer runs in six of eight games, boasting a Pac-12 Conference-best 1.62 ERA and recording 74 strikeouts this season. Opponents are hitting just .183 against it. Oregon State opens a three-game home stand Thursday against Brigham Young in its opener.
Pac-12 SOFTBALL
Oregon’s Brooke Yanez named pitcher of the week — Oregon’s Brooke Yanez was named Pac-12 pitcher of the week for her play in leading the Ducks to a win over then-No. 1 UCLA and a save against Utah on Sunday in Tempe, Arizona. Yanez struck out 10 while giving up one run on six hits and a walk in a complete game win over the Bruins. She retired 11 straight at one point and ended the 3-1 Ducks win with back-to-back bases-loaded strikeouts. She is the first pitcher since May 2019 to hold UCLA to less than two runs while throwing a complete game. The Ventura, California, native struck out six in three innings of relief to earn the save in a 7-2 win over the Utes . Yanez (4-0, 1.93 ERA) has 46 strikeouts to only four walks over 28 innings this season.
