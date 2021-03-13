BASEBALL
Ducks blank Beavs again, 3-0 — Following Oregon’s Friday night 7-0 shutout of Oregon State to open a three-game nonconference series in Corvallis, the teams met again Saturday afternoon and the Ducks held the Beavers scoreless again in a 3-0 victory. Oregon pitcher Cullen Kafka threw five innings and gave up just two hits with eight strikeouts and four walks, earning his first victory of the season. Reliever Andrew Mosiello threw just 41 pitches over the last four innings for the save, yielding just two hits and striking out three. Ducks freshman Josh Kasevich had a two-RBI triple and Aaron Zavala drove in Gabe Matthews as Oregon did all its offensive damage in the sixth inning. Oregon State’s Cooper Hjerpe lost his first decision of the season. Hjerpe was solid through the first five innings, but was unable to get through the sixth. He went 5⅔, giving up six hits and striking out seven with just one walk. The Beavers will look to avoid a sweep on Sunday, when the final game of the series kicks off at 1:05 p.m.
GOLF
Westwood adds to lead at Players, DeChambeau on his heels — One week later, the two leading characters and the roles they play are still the same. Only the stage — and the stakes — have changed. Lee Westwood went from surprise to delight when his tee shot to the island green on the par-3 17th stayed on the top ridge, and then he trickled in a 25-foot birdie putt that carried him to a 4-under 68 on Saturday at The Players Championship. Bryson DeChambeau pumped his powerful arms twice when he made a 15-foot par putt on the 18th hole, giving him a 67 and leaving him two shots behind and in the final group with Westwood. Among those three back going into Sunday was Justin Thomas, who started with four straight birdies and capped off his 64 with a 5-iron that stopped inches away from the hole on the par-5 16th for a tap-in eagle. Doug Ghim, who is making his debut in The Players, also was three behind.
