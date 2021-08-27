FOOTBALL
Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs wants a new contract — A week after star safety Jamal Adams received his new contract and returned to practice, the Seahawks’ other Pro Bowl safety has been “holding in” for a new deal for the past four practices. Quandre Diggs, entering the final year of his contract, has not practiced over the past week as he seeks an extension from the Seahawks. Diggs has been with the team for the past month, attending meetings and participating some in early training camp practices. Diggs signed a three-year, $18.6 extension with the Detroit Lions in September 2018. The Seahawks acquired him in a trade midway through the 2019 season. The team does not appear inclined to offer Diggs an extension before the season — the same stance the team has taken with veteran left tackle Duane Brown. Coach Pete Carroll has indicated he expects both Diggs and Brown to return to practice soon and be available for the Sept. 12 regular-season opener at Indianapolis.
BASKETBALL
Blazers acquire Nance Jr. in 3-team deal — The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Larry Nance Jr. in a three-way deal on Friday with Cleveland and Chicago that sends Derrick Jones Jr. and a 2022 lottery-protected first-round pick to the Bulls, according to sources. The deal also sees the Bulls send forward Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland in a sign-and-trade deal. The 6-foot-7 Nance averaged 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season while making 27 starts in 35 appearances. Nance was lost for the season on April 26 after suffering a broken right thumb. Nance, who last season shot a career-high 36% on threes, provides the Blazers with a backup power forward behind Robert Covington, who can also provide minutes at small forward. Nance has two years remaining on his contract and will make $10.7 million next season.
GOLF
DeChambeau overpowers course for a 60 at BMW Championship — Big, wide and soft Caves Valley didn't stand a chance against Bryson DeChambeau on Friday in the BMW Championship. Only the record book did. DeChambeau overpowered the vulnerable course. Late in his round he missed a couple of putts and lost his bid at the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history. DeChambeau had to settle for a career-best 60, giving him a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay — who had a round of 63 that went largely overlooked — when thunderstorms caused the second round to be delayed. Jon Rahm, the world's No. 1 player, also was a shot behind and faced a 15-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole when play was halted by darkness. The second round will be completed Saturday morning, and players will be grouped in threesomes going off both sides for the third round.
