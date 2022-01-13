Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard dribbles past Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley during the second half Dec. 29, 2021, in Portland. Lillard had surgery Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, to repair a core injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.
Lillard has surgery to repair core injury Thursday — Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard had surgery to repair a core injury that has been causing him abdominal pain this season. He will be evaluated in six weeks but there is no timetable for his return, the Trail Blazers said Thursday. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, has missed five games since the start of the year, and 11 games overall this season, because of lower abdominal tendinopathy. He has said the injury flared up during the Tokyo Olympics.
Oregon State men’s player Hunt to sit out remainder of season — Oregon State guard Gianni Hunt will not play the remainder of the 2021-22 men’s basketball season, as the Beavers’ third-year player announced he’s working on his mental well-being. Hunt has missed the past five games due to personal reasons. On Thursday, Hunt announced on social media that he’s sitting out the remainder of this season. The 6-foot-4 Hunt, who started five of the nine games he played this season, averaged 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Hunt started the first four games, before JC transfer Dashawn Davis became the team’s prominent lead guard.
Former Duck Bol Bol fails physical, causing trade to be rescinded — A trade between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets was rescinded Thursday after big man Bol Bol didn’t receive medical clearance with the Pistons. The Nuggets finalized a deal Monday to send Bol to Detroit in exchange for guard Rodney McGruder along with a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn. The 7-foot-2 Bol played one season at Oregon and is the son of the late Manute Bol, who played 10 years in the NBA.
TRACK AND FIELD
Former Olympic pole vaulter from Portland sentenced in income tax evasion case — Kory M. Tarpenning, a former two-time U.S. Olympic pole vaulter from Portland, was sentenced Thursday to three months in federal prison for failing to report about $1.9 million in income and wages over five years while living in Monaco. Tarpenning, a 59-year-old athlete-turned-entrepreneur, told U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman that he “deeply regretted” his behavior and apologized to all he affected.
