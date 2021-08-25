FOOTBALL
TE Luke Willson announces retirement 1 day after re-signing with Seahawks — Tight end Luke Willson said Wednesday he’s stepping away from football, one day after re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks. In a lengthy statement on social media, Willson said after being back in the building and participating in practice with the Seahawks on Tuesday he realized it was time to move on. Willson said he spent time in the hospital during the offseason due to a pericardial effusion. “After reflecting on everything yesterday and being in the building, I have decided that it’s time for me to begin with the next chapter of my life,” Willson wrote. Willson was a fan favorite and has been a part of the Seahawks for most of his NFL career. Willson was a fifth-round pick by Seattle in 2013 and spent parts of seven seasons with the Seahawks.
Ducks DBs charged with misdemeanors in airsoft gun shooting case — Oregon Ducks defensive backs Jamal Hill and D.J. James were charged in municipal court on Tuesday in connection with their alleged involvement in shooting an airsoft gun in downtown Eugene earlier this month. Hill and James were both charged with two counts of reckless endangering, two counts of disorderly conduct and unlawful discharge of a firearm, according to online court records, which show neither has entered a plea on any of the charges. They are both scheduled for trial on Sept. 8. Reckless endangering and disorderly conduct are misdemeanors and unlawful discharge of a firearm is a city ordinance violation. The defensive backs were suspended indefinitely from the Oregon football program and have not taken part in fall camp practices.
BASEBALL
Pac-12 announces conference tournament beginning in 2022 — The Pac-12 Conference baseball tournament is finally a reality. The conference announced the inaugural event will take place May 25-29, 2022, at Scottsdale Stadium in Arizona, the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants. The top eight teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season will earn berths to the double-elimination conference tournament, with the winner receiving the Pac-12’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. “The Pac-12 Baseball Tournament is a marquee event that will serve to enhance the exposure of the conference’s baseball programs prior to NCAA Tournament selections,” Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a release. The pandemic had stalled conference tourney plans for two seasons. The Pac-12’s agreement with the City of Scottsdale runs through 2024.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Former NBA star J.R. Smith gets OK to play golf for NC A&T — The NCAA granted former NBA player J.R. Smith eligibility to play golf for North Carolina A&T, where Smith is attending college this year after his pro basketball career ran its course. There were questions about Smith’s amateur eligibility, but the 35-year-old was only a pro basketball player, not a pro golfer, and received approval. Smith never attended college because he was drafted in 2004 out of high school.
