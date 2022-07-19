Sports West Water Woes

Steven Souza Jr., then with the Arizona Diamondbacks, in 2021.

 AP file

BASEBALL

Souza, known for catch to preserve no-hitter, is retiring — Outfielder Steven Souza Jr. has announced his retirement after playing parts of eight major league seasons. Known best for his spectacular diving catch to preserve Jordan Zimmermann’s no-hitter eight years ago as a rookie, Souza said Tuesday on Twitter he is calling it a career. He appeared in six games earlier this season with the Seattle Mariners at age 33, going 3 for 19 at the plate. Souza played 515 regular-season and playoff games with the Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Mariners since making his debut in 2014. Souza was a third-round pick of the Nationals in 2007.

— Bulletin wire reports

