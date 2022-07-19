Souza, known for catch to preserve no-hitter, is retiring — Outfielder Steven Souza Jr. has announced his retirement after playing parts of eight major league seasons. Known best for his spectacular diving catch to preserve Jordan Zimmermann’s no-hitter eight years ago as a rookie, Souza said Tuesday on Twitter he is calling it a career. He appeared in six games earlier this season with the Seattle Mariners at age 33, going 3 for 19 at the plate. Souza played 515 regular-season and playoff games with the Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Mariners since making his debut in 2014. Souza was a third-round pick of the Nationals in 2007.
NASCAR to hit the streets of Chicago with downtown race — NASCAR will celebrate its 75th season with an unprecedented street race through downtown Chicago in yet another radical change to the once staid schedule. The Cup Series will race against the backdrop of Lake Michigan and Grant Park next July 2 in the debut race of a three-year deal with the city of Chicago. The venture was spearheaded by Ben Kennedy, the 30-year-old great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France. It was Kennedy who successfully orchestrated the January exhibition race inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that will return for a second running in 2023. Kennedy said he began working on both the Coliseum and Chicago street race in 2019. The new venues come as NASCAR has made sweeping changes to its oval-heavy schedule, first by adding both a dirt race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in and additional road courses and now a completely new concept.
Howard Slusher, confidant of Phil Knight and tough negotiator for Nike, dies at 85 — Howard Slusher, whose work on behalf of Nike co-founder Phil Knight included supervising the construction of Hayward Field in Eugene and helping the city secure the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships, died July 13 at OHSU Hospital. He was 85. Slusher was being treated at the hospital’s cardiovascular intensive care unit at the time of his death, according to his son, John Slusher. Slusher was best known as Knight’s confidant and hard-driving negotiator following his career as a sports agent. His work with Knight covered hallowed ground in the sports apparel and athletics worlds. He oversaw the construction and expansion of Nike’s world headquarters in Washington County in the 1990s. He oversaw another multimillion-dollar expansion in the last decade. Then, he assumed oversight of the renovation of Hayward Field at the University of Oregon campus, for which Knight was the largest donor.
