FOOTBALL
Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux earns consensus All-American distinction — Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is a consensus All-American. Thibodeaux and Verone McKinley III were named first team All-Americans by the Associated Press on Monday. It was the third such honor for Thibodeaux, with the Sporting News and AFCA scheduled to name their teams on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The players were previously named first-team Walter Camp All-Americans, and Thibodeaux was a first-team pick and McKinley was a second-team selection by the FWAA. Thibodeaux had 49 tackles with 12 for loss, including seven sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup in 11 games this season. He declared for the NFL Draft last week and is opting out of the Alamo Bowl. McKinley had 71 tackles, a nation-leading six interceptions, six pass breakups and one forced fumble.
BASKETBALL
NBA postpones the Chicago Bulls’ next 2 games — The NBA postponed the next two games for the Chicago Bulls due to the team’s COVID-19 outbreak, which placed 10 players in the league’s health and safety protocols in a two-week period. The Bulls were set to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and then travel to Toronto to face the Raptors on Thursday. No makeup dates were announced. Ten Bulls players have landed in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol since Dec. 1. The Bulls haven’t been able to last 48 hours without a new player being yanked into quarantine, with four players entering the protocol this past weekend alone. In only 13 days, the Bulls had more active players enter the COVID-19 protocol than any other team in the league.
Baylor becomes fourth No. 1 in last 4 weeks in AP Top 25 — Baylor won the national championship last season without ever reaching No. 1 in the AP Top 25. The Bears are there now. Baylor took advantage of Purdue's last-second loss to Rutgers last week to become the fourth different team at No. 1 in the past four weeks. The Bears earned every vote from a 61-member national media panel Monday to reach the top spot in the poll for the first time since a four-week run ended on Feb. 17, 2020. “Every coach tells you that the goal is at the end of the year to be No. 1,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said, "but I will tell you that it always means something. It means something to your fans. It means something to your coaches, your players and everybody. It’s a great sign of respect for other people that have come before you, the work they put in.” The Bears (9-0) were followed by former No. 1s Duke and Purdue along with UCLA and Gonzaga, which began the season atop the poll and spent the first two weeks there before losses to the Blue Devils and Alabama in a span of three games. Baylor has won a nation-leading 15 consecutive games, none by fewer than eight points, including its memorable 86-70 win over Gonzaga in April for the national title.
