Carlos Alcaraz, 19, youngest man to reach 4th round of French Open since 2006 — Carlos Alcaraz displayed deft drop shots and plenty of other skillful strokes to become the youngest man in the French Open’s fourth round since Novak Djokovic in 2006. The 19-year-old Alcaraz advanced by beating 21-year-old American Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 under the lights at Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday night. This outcome reversed the result of a meeting between the two at the Monte Carlo Open last month, which Korda won to account for Alcaraz’s lone loss on red clay in 20 matches in 2022. Alcaraz improved to 31-3 overall this year with a tour-leading four titles. The tournament’s No. 6 seed will meet No. 21 Karen Khachanov on Sunday for a berth in the quarterfinals.

Colton Herta OK after crash at Indy500 practice — Colton Herta rolled his Indianapolis 500 car end-over-end during Friday's final practice. The star driver for Andretti Autosport was uninjured in the most significant crash in the build up to the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” “I think I was going a little too fast for that corner,” Herta said. The crash with 25 minutes remaining on “Carb Day” destroyed the Andretti Honda and he will need a backup for Sunday's race. Herta had also blown an engine in qualifying and will start 25th in whatever car Andretti can get ready for race day. The 22-year-old Californian was speaking on his team radio as his car was still rolling. When it came to a stop, his father, Bryan, radioed for Herta to stay put and strapped in until emergency crews could free him from the car. His father is his race strategist and immediately went to the Andretti garage to oversee preparations on the backup car. Herta does not have to drop to the back of the field.  

U.S. men's goalie Zack Steffen to miss World Cup prep matches — Goalie Zack Steffen will miss the United States' four World Cup prep matches next month for what the team said was family reasons, and he was replaced on the roster Friday by NYCFC's Sean Johnson. The 27-year-old Steffen was considered the top American goalkeeper going into qualifying last September but was sidelined at times by a back injury and started six of 14 qualifiers. New England's Matt Turner, who joins Arsenal in July, started eight. Steffen played in just nine matches this season for Manchester City, where he is Ederson’s backup. Johnson, 32, joins Turner and Nottingham Forest's Ethan Horvath on the roster.

