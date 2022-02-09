Rogers, Paopao lead Ducks in rout of Cougars — Endyia Rogers scored 17 points, Te-Hina Paopao added 14 and No. 24 Oregon rolled past Washington State 83-30 on Wednesday for the largest margin of victory in the 90-game series. Oregon’s previous best against Washington State was a 46-point victory in the 1986-87 season. The Ducks have now won eight straight in the series. Oregon scored 21 of the opening 23 points of the game before Washington State made its first field goal — after 13 straight misses — with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter. The Ducks led 23-6 entering the second quarter and 40-17 at halftime. Sedona Prince had 12 points and eight rebounds for Oregon (15-7, 8-3 Pac-12). Bella Murekatete had nine points and nine rebounds, and Krystal Leger-Walker added eight points for Washington State (14-8, 6-5). The Cougars finished 11 of 63 from the field (17.5%).
Despite strong start, Oregon State falls to No. 2 Stanford — After spending a recent stretch in isolation for COVID-19 protocols, Hannah Jump scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Francesca Belibi added 16 points and No. 2 Stanford ran its winning streak to 11 games with an 82-59 victory over Oregon State on Wednesday. Sixth-year senior Anna Wilson, the sister of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, matched her career high with four steals for the Cardinal (19-3, 10-0 Pac-12) in their 25th consecutive win against Pac-12 opponents. Ellie Mack scored 11 of her 13 points in her first four minutes of play and Oregon State (11-8, 4-5) led 25-22 after the first quarter — the most points allowed by Stanford in a first quarter this season. But the Beavers couldn’t keep up with a balanced attack by defending national champion Stanford. Greta Kampschroeder added 12 points for the Beavers in a game rescheduled from last month because of COVID protocols within their program.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.