FOOTBALL
Ducks linebacker Sewell semifinalist for Butkus Award — Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell is a semifinalist for the Butkus Award. Sewell is one of 16 semifinalists for the award, presented to the nation’s best linebacker since 1985, and the first in program history. The second-year freshman had 69 tackles with 6.5 for loss, including three sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble this season. Finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 22 and the winner will be announced on or before Dec. 7.
Ravens LB Malik Harrison struck by stray bullet in Cleveland — Baltimore Ravens starting linebacker Malik Harrison was recovering Monday after being struck in the leg by a stray bullet while police said he was outside a Cleveland nightclub. The Ravens released a statement saying Harrison suffered a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot in the left calf while attending a gathering Sunday night. The 23-year-old was treated at a hospital and has been in touch with team doctors. It’s not yet known if his injury will affect his playing status. According to a Cleveland police report obtained by The Associated Press, Harrison told officers, who were arresting four men involved in a shooting, that he was at a downtown club Sunday night when a fight broke out.
BASEBALL
Melvin gets 3-year contract to manage Padres — Bob Melvin put on a Padres home pinstriped jersey and stated the obvious about becoming San Diego’s new manager. “What an opportunity. I’m probably as surprised to be here as you all are,” Melvin said Monday after being introduced at a news conference at Petco Park. The hiring of Melvin, who has 18 seasons of big league managerial experience, was a surprise for a few reasons. He was still under contract for one year with the Oakland Athletics, where he spent the last 11 years, and Padres general manager A.J. Preller had a proclivity for hiring skippers with no previous big league managing experience. Melvin inherits a team that had five All-Stars — including Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth — but underwhelmed after the trade deadline and finished with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons. The Padres were 79-83 and third in the NL West, 28 games behind San Francisco.
BASKETBALL
Illini’s Cockburn to sit 3 games for selling items too early — The NCAA has suspended Illinois center Kofi Cockburn for the first three games of the season because he sold apparel and memorabilia before new regulations that allow athletes to participate in money-making ventures went into effect. The Associated Press preseason All-American is set to play his first game Nov. 22 against Cincinnati in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the school’s announcement Monday. The 7-foot center will miss the 11th-ranked Illini’s first two home games, Nov. 9 against Jackson State and Nov. 12 against Arkansas State, as well as a Nov. 15 game against Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.
HOCKEY
NHL defends decisions in Blackhawks scandal — Commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday defended the NHL’s decisions and discipline meted out following an investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks’ handling of sexual assault allegations in 2010. Bettman called the organization’s $2 million fine significant and stood by decisions to let Joel Quenneville coach one more game and not discipline Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff based on his limited role in Chicago’s front office at the time. Quenneville resigned as Florida Panthers coach after meeting with Bettman last week.
