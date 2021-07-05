BASEBALL
Ducks, coach Wasikowski agree to contract extension — Mark Wasikowski is staying at Oregon. The Ducks baseball coach, who led UO to a second-place finish in the Pac-12 and NCAA Regional this season, has agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension, a source confirmed. Wasikowski, who just began the third year of an existing five-year deal through June 2024, earned $337,500 this year and $45,000 in bonuses, though performance bonuses were dropped department-wide in 2020-21 due to the pandemic. Terms of the contract extension, which was first reported by D1Baseball, were not immediately available. Oregon is 47-23 in two seasons under Wasikowski’s leadership, including 39-16 this year, when the Ducks hosted an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2013. The Ducks ranked in the top four of the Pac-12 in numerous statistics, including second in on-base percentage and fielding percentage and third in batting average. Five players (Robert Ahlstrom, Gabe Matthews, Kolby Somers, Kenyon Yovan and Aaron Zavala) were named all-Pac-12 and Zavala was a consensus All-American and the conference Player of the Year. Oregon has been working on a new deals for Wasikowski and softball coach Melyssa Lombardi for several weeks after each of their teams made it to NCAA Regionals this season.
HOCKEY
Blue Jackets goalie dies in fireworks accident — Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby Sunday night. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people, police Lt. Jason Meier said. Authorities earlier said the Lativan had died of an apparent head injury during a fall, but an autopsy clarified the cause of death. The fire department and EMTs got to the private home shortly after 10 p.m. and took Kivlenieks to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Meier said. The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office reported preliminary autopsy results Monday afternoon.
BASKETBALL
Hawks make McMillan full-time coach — Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk moved quickly to lock down Nate McMillan as the full-time coach, reaching an agreement to remove the interim tag only two days after team’s season ended. The deal comes after McMillan, in his interim role, led the team to an improbable run to the Eastern Conference finals. Schlenk said Monday that “an agreement in place in principal” was reached earlier in the day with McMillan. “We’re just drawing up the contract,” Schlenk said. The team is expected to officially announce the deal on Tuesday. Details were not immediately available. McMillan, 56, was named interim coach after Lloyd Pierce was fired when the team had a 14-20 record. The Hawks enjoyed an immediate turnaround under McMillan. They played better late in games, protecting leads while posting a 27-11 mark that gave them the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. It was Atlanta’s first playoff berth since 2017.
