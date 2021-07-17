CYCLING
Van Aert wins penultimate Tour de France stage; Pogacar plays it safe — There was no drama this time, and Tadej Pogacar is all but guaranteed to win a second straight Tour de France. The defending champion from Slovenia played it safe in Saturday’s time trial to put the finishing touches on his summer triumph and retain his yellow jersey, placing eighth, almost one minute behind stage winner Wout van Aert. With the final day of the race on Sunday usually uneventful until the last sprint on the Champs-Elysees, the Stage 20 time trial marked the last serious test after nearly three exhausting weeks. Pogacar will carry a lead of five minutes, 20 seconds into the final day, a 68-mile stage from Chatou to Paris.
BASKETBALL
Report: Blazers’ Collins likely to become unrestricted free agent — Zach Collins has likely played his final game for the Portland Trail Blazers. A report from Jason Quick of The Athletic says that the Blazers will not tender a qualifying offer at $7 million to Collins, making the former 10th overall pick an unrestricted free agent this summer. By not extending an offer to Collins, the Blazers will pass on having the restricted rights for him. If another team signs Collins, they will not have the chance to match. Collins, who turns 24 in November, could still sign with the Blazers, but the two sides would have to come to terms on a deal lower than $7 million. Collins’ tenure with the Blazers has been riddled with injuries. After missing the entire 2020-21 season, Collins underwent a second revision surgery in June to repair a stress fracture in his left foot. The Blazers selected Collins with the No. 10 pick in the 2017 NBA draft .
MOTOR SPORTS
Verstappen claims pole in F1 sprint race — Max Verstappen out-dragged Lewis Hamilton at the start of Formula One’s experimental first sprint qualifying race to take the pole for the British Grand Prix and spoil the homecoming of the seven-time champion. Hamilton initially seemed fine with the defeat and showed enthusiasm for the format and the fan energy at packed Silverstone. But the Mercedes driver changed his tune by the post-race news conference as he sullenly accepted he’d lost again to Verstappen and Red Bull. Hamilton said there he didn’t like the format — which, also cost him another point in the standings. The Dutchman stretched his lead over Hamilton by winning the sprint, and takes a 33-point advantage over the local driver into Sunday’s grand prix.
Bell victorious at Xfinity Series race in New Hampshire — Christopher Bell had to reward the young boy wearing his T-shirt with a fist bump and the checkered flag from his third career New Hampshire victory. Bell laughed when he said it was a rare sight at the track to find any fan wearing his merchandise. “I don’t have a ton of shirts up here in the Northeast,” he said. “ Bell turned a spot start in the Xfinity Series into a trip to victory lane, winning in a romp for Joe Gibbs Racing on Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Justin Allgaier finished second and Daniel Hemric was third. Bell won every stage in the No. 54 Toyota and captured his 17th career Xfinity race. He won his first Cup race this season at the Daytona road course.
