TENNIS
Women’s semifinals set at Wimbledon — The owner of three Grand Slam titles, including at Wimbledon in 2018, Angelique Kerber moved back into the final four at the grass-court major by using her agility to beat No. 19 seed Karolina Muchova 6-2, 6-3. Next, No. 25 seed Kerber takes on No. 1 Ash Barty, who eliminated 75th-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-3 in the first all-Australian major quarterfinal in 40 years. This was the first time in the Open era, which began in 1968, that the tournament had six first-time women’s quarterfinalists. Only Kerber and Muchova, who also lost at this stage in 2019, boasted past experience. The other semifinal is No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka against No. 8 Karolina Pliskova. Sabalenka collected her tour-leading 34th match win of 2021 by defeating No. 21 seed Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-3, and Pliskova topped unseeded Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-2.
CYCLING
Cavendish takes another stage at Tour de France to close in on record — Mark Cavendish’s fairy tale at the Tour de France is a never-ending story. Only months after he contemplated retirement, the 36-year-old British veteran is now just one win away from tying Eddy Merckx’s record haul of 34 stage wins at cycling’s biggest race. Cavendish won the 10th stage in a sprint Tuesday as Tadej Pogacar kept the overall lead. Back at the Tour for the first time since 2018, Cavendish has been dominating the sprints this summer, with three stage wins under his belt already. Belgians Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen finished second and third in the stage.
BASKETBALL
3 Beavers remove names from draft pool, will return to OSU — Oregon State appears to have set its 2021-22 men’s basketball roster as forwards Warith Alatishe and Maurice Calloo and center Roman Silva pulled their names from the 2021 NBA draft pool. A source confirmed that the three OSU veterans will return to school and play this upcoming season. Alatishe, Calloo and Silva were early draft entries, but it was expected they would return after getting feedback about their games from NBA coaches, scouts and executives. The deadline for early entries to pull their name from the draft is Wednesday. Alatishe, Calloo and Silva played key roles in leading Oregon State to its first Elite Eight appearance since 1982.
FOOTBALL
Ex-Duck Mariota marries longtime girlfriend in Hawaii — Marcus Mariota and his girlfriend, Kiyomi Cook, got married on Thursday on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. The Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback and Cook have been a couple since their days at Oregon. The former Oregon Ducks’ star proposed to Cook last summer and they tied the knot in a reportedly small ceremony.
Ex-Duck Slate-Matautia lands at SMU — Former Oregon linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia is reuniting with a former coach. Slade-Matautia, who entered the transfer portal last month, committed to SMU and will play for former UO defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt. Slade-Matautia tied for the team lead with 45 tackles for the Ducks last season with 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and five pass breakups. In 2019, he had 62 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and 11 pass breakups, tied for the most nationally among linebackers. Playing in Leavitt’s defense as a freshman in 2018, Slade-Matautia had 20 tackles in seven games before a broken collarbone ended his season.
