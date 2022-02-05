BASKETBALL

OSU extends contract of coach Scott Rueck — Oregon State has locked up women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck through the 2030-31 season. Rueck agreed to a three-year extension, the school announced Friday. Terms of the extension were not announced. Prior to the extension, Rueck’s contract ran through the 2027-28 season. For the 2021-22 season, Rueck’s salary is $817,996 plus bonuses. Rueck is the most successful women’s basketball coach in OSU history, with a record of 251-119 since taking over the program in 2010. Rueck, a graduate of OSU, is a five-time Pac-12 coach of the year.

FOOTBALL

QBs, pass rushers shine for National team in Senior Bowl win — The pass rushers did their best to steal the show from quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Kenny Pickett in the Senior Bowl. Cincinnati’s Ridder threw two touchdown passes and the National team had eight sacks in a 20-10 victory over the American team Saturday. Ridder helped finish off a job started by Pittsburgh’s Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist who was 6-of-6 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown . Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey, Penn State’s Jesse Luketa and Minnesota’s Boye Mafe each had two sacks for the National team. Luketa and Mafe also both forced a fumble on sacks of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. Winfrey was the overall game MVP, while Mafe was the National player of the game and Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone was picked as the top American team player.

