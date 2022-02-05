Oregon State women's basketball coach Scott Rueck and Beavers players look on during a game against Cal Baptist Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. On Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, it was announced that Rueck and Oregon State agreed on a three-year extension to his existing contract, which now runs through the 2030-31 season.
Oregon State women's basketball coach Scott Rueck and Beavers players look on during a game against Cal Baptist Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. On Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, it was announced that Rueck and Oregon State agreed on a three-year extension to his existing contract, which now runs through the 2030-31 season.
Leon Neuschwander/For The Oregonian, file
National Team quarterback Desmond Ridder, of Cincinnati, scrambles during the first half of the Senior Bowl Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Alabama.
Butch Dill/AP
National Team quarterback Kenny Pickett, of Pittsburgh, throws a pass during the first half of the Senior Bowl Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala.
OSU extends contract of coach Scott Rueck — Oregon State has locked up women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck through the 2030-31 season. Rueck agreed to a three-year extension, the school announced Friday. Terms of the extension were not announced. Prior to the extension, Rueck’s contract ran through the 2027-28 season. For the 2021-22 season, Rueck’s salary is $817,996 plus bonuses. Rueck is the most successful women’s basketball coach in OSU history, with a record of 251-119 since taking over the program in 2010. Rueck, a graduate of OSU, is a five-time Pac-12 coach of the year.
FOOTBALL
QBs, pass rushers shine for National team in Senior Bowl win — The pass rushers did their best to steal the show from quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Kenny Pickett in the Senior Bowl. Cincinnati’s Ridder threw two touchdown passes and the National team had eight sacks in a 20-10 victory over the American team Saturday. Ridder helped finish off a job started by Pittsburgh’s Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist who was 6-of-6 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown . Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey, Penn State’s Jesse Luketa and Minnesota’s Boye Mafe each had two sacks for the National team. Luketa and Mafe also both forced a fumble on sacks of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. Winfrey was the overall game MVP, while Mafe was the National player of the game and Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone was picked as the top American team player.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.