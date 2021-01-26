BASKETBALL
Ducks men pause activities due to COVID-19 —The University of Oregon men’s basketball program announced Tuesday that it has paused all team-related activities because of COVID-19 protocols. As a result, the three scheduled games on the Ducks’ upcoming trip to Los Angeles, including two games at UCLA (Thursday, Jan. 28 and Monday, Feb. 1) and one at USC on Saturday, Jan. 30, have been postponed. Rescheduled dates for those games will be announced when finalized.
FOOTBALL
Super Bowl fan cutouts will fill seats — There will be 24,700 fans in attendance at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl 55, with an untold number of fan cutouts filling in the rest of the stadium. Each cutout costs $100 and comes with entry into a drawing for two tickets to Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.
SKIING
Schwarz gets 2nd win in Austrian night race — Right after finishing his second run and taking the lead in the race, Marco Schwarz held up one finger. There were still five more racers to come down at the World Cup night slalom on Tuesday, but the Austrian held on to his No. 1 position, topping Clément Noël by 0.68 seconds and Alexis Pinturault by 0.82.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Conor McGregor sidelined up to 6 months following beatdown — Unless a doctor says otherwise, mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor cannot fight for 180 days following a beating he took in the ring Saturday night at the hands and feet of Dustin Poirier.
RUNNING
Boston Marathon set for Oct. 11 if state allows — The 125th edition of the Boston Marathon will be held Oct. 11 if road races are allowed to take place under Massachusetts’ COVID-19 restrictions, race officials said Tuesday. The Boston Athletic Association said it has “cautious optimism” the event will take place. Last year’s Boston Marathon was postponed from April to September and ultimately canceled two months later, the first time since 1897 that the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race was not run. Plans for this year’s race are pending approval from the eight cities and towns that are part of the marathon route.
SOFTBALL
Ducks softball in top 11 of preseason polls — Oregon softball will open 2021 in the top 11 of the major polls. The Ducks are No. 10 in the preseason coaches poll and No. 11 in the USA Softball poll. Oregon went 22-2 in last year’s shortened season .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.