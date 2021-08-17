FOOTBALL
Spectators at OSU home games must wear masks through at least end of September — Spectators attending Oregon State football events at Reser Stadium will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, through at least the end of September. Benton County’s board of commissioners issued the order Tuesday because of a surging number of positive COVID-19 infections. The county is mandating masks at any outdoor event where six feet of distance cannot be maintained. The order stipulates that spectators must wear the mask even while seated. Oregon State plays home football games on Sept. 8 against Hawaii and Sept. 15 against Idaho. Alyssa Rash, Benton County public information officer, said at this time there are no requirements regarding stadium capacity limits.
Tim Tebow's comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him — Tim Tebow's NFL comeback is seemingly over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. Tebow's blocking ranged from awkward to awful in Jacksonville's preseason opener against Cleveland on Saturday night, his 34th birthday. He failed to get a catch and played no snaps on special teams. “Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks,” Tebow posted on Twitter. “I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream.” Tebow opened training camp as Jacksonville’s fourth- or fifth-string tight end after switching positions this year. He was trying to return to the NFL after spending the previous five years in the New York Mets’ organization. He hit .223 with 18 home runs and 107 RBIs while never making it to the big leagues.
Brett Favre urges no tackle football for kids under 14 in new PSA — Brett Favre is no stranger to concussions, and he wants to prevent them in kids. The 51-year-old ex-NFL quarterback encouraged parents to keep their kids out of tackle football until they turn 14 years old in a public service announcement released Tuesday with the Concussion Legacy Foundation. Research from Boston University shows that for every year a person plays tackle football, their risk of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a devastating degenerative brain disease, increases 30%. Favre has spoken previously about discouraging kids from playing tackle football. In 2018, he said he’d support a theoretical law to ban tackle football for kids under 12. Favre also said he’d rather see his own grandchildren play a different sport. In the video, he encouraged youngsters to play flag football instead.
BASKETBALL
Trail Blazers announce preseason schedule — The Portland Trail Blazers announced their four-game 2021-22 preseason schedule, which begins Oct. 4 against Golden State at the Moda Center. The Blazers will play two games at home followed by two on the road. All four games will air on Root Sports, the Blazers’ new regional broadcast partners. The NBA regular season begins Oct. 19. The NBA will announce the regular-season television schedule at noon Friday. The NBA has already announced its nationally televised games for opening week and Christmas Day. The Blazers will not be featured. After opening the preseason against the Warriors, the Blazers will host Sacramento on Oct. 11, then play at Phoenix on Oct. 13 and at Golden State on Oct. 15.
Embiid signs $196 million extension with 76ers — Joel Embiid has deep into the decade to try and win his first NBA championship with Philadelphia. Another big-money deal locked up, the All-Star nicknamed “The Process” wants to end his career a Sixers lifer. The 76ers kept their trust in Embiid and signed the 7-footer to a multiyear contract that a person familiar with the situation said was a four-year, $196 million extension, taking him through the 2026-27 season. His new deal will start in 2023-24. Embiid and the 76ers signed a $148 million, five-year extension that kicked in with the 2018-19 season. The 27-year-old Embiid was NBA MVP runner-up this season to Denver’s Nikola Jokic, making him eligible for the supermax contract extension.
