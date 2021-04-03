TENNIS
Barty wins Miami Open after Andreescu retires in 2nd set — Ash Barty pushed a forehand winner into the open court as her opponent, Bianca Andreescu, laid on her back in the far corner, injured yet again. With that, the Miami Open final was decided. Andreescu limped through 11 more points before she retired, crying, shaking her head and trailing 6-3, 4-0. The No. 1-ranked Barty won her second successive Miami title Saturday, and the Australian was already in control of the match when Andreescu turned her right foot while hitting a forehand and sprawled to the hard court. Barty hit one more shot to win the point, and play continued. But during the ensuing changeover, a trainer taped Andreescu’s foot, and after another game the injury-plagued Canadian reluctantly called it quits. “I really do feel for Bianca,” Barty said. “She has had such a rough trot with injuries in the past.”
GOLF
Tavatanakit grabs control of LPGA’s ANA Inspiration — Patty Tavatanakit opened a five-stroke lead on another hot and windy afternoon at the ANA Inspiration, all but crushing her challengers’ hopes with a striking combination of power and touch. A stroke ahead after each of the first two rounds at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, the 21-year-old Thai player shot a 5-under 67 in 100-degree heat Saturday to reach 14-under 202 in the first major championship of the year. Tavatanakit matched the tournament 54-hole record set by Pernilla Lindberg in her 2018 victory. Dottie Pepper set the overall mark of 19 under in 1999. Defending champion Mirim Lee and Ally Ewing were second at 9 under .
Spieth shares Texas Open lead heading into final round — Jordan Spieth shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday to move into a tie for the lead heading into the final round of the Texas Open. Spieth and Englishman Matt Wallace are at 12 under after each player birdied their final two holes of the day. Wallace also posted a 67, and Charley Hoffman is alone in third at 10 under after shooting a 65. Hoffman was seven shots back after a bogey at No. 4, but he finished up with six birdies and sank a five-foot eagle putt at the 14th. He won here five years ago. Three consecutive bogeys early on the back nine sent second-round leader Cameron Tringale to a 1-over 73 that put him at 8 under for the tournament. India’s Anirban Lahiri is at 7 under after a 69. Tom Hoge finished with five birdies and moved up 26 spots on the leaderboard with a third-round 66. He is in a group of four players at 6 under that includes Lucas Glover (70), Gary Woodland (67) and Matt Kuchar (70). The start of play was delayed 2½ hours by rain.
