Collin Morikawa hits on to the 11th green during the third round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship Friday, March 25, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Morikawa was among the 16 players to advance to the weekend.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Abraham Ancer watches his shot from the tenth tee during the third round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship Friday, March 25, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Takumi Kanaya watches his shot from the tenth tee during the third round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship Friday, March 25, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Rahm, Morikawa lead group of 16 into Match Play weekend — Jon Rahm lost his match and still made it to the weekend. Scottie Scheffler needed only 14 holes to win his match against Matt Fitzpatrick, and then six more to beat him in a playoff. The third full day of endless action in the Dell Technologies Match Play finally ended Friday when Collin Morikawa drove the green on a par 4, this one not nearly dramatic as his shot that won the PGA Championship but still effective in getting him through group play. Sixteen players remain for the knockout stage that begins Saturday morning, all of them knowing that three days of tense matches mean nothing going forward. “Now it’s real,” Abraham Ancer said after squeezing by Webb Simpson. “Now you’re for sure not advancing if you don’t win.” Rahm had that luxury by winning his opening two matches. He was sloppy on the back nine in losing to Patrick Reed, who played his best golf after already being eliminated. Seamus Power also lost his match, but by then he was already assured of winning his group. Four of the groups were decided in extra holes.
