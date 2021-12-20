stock ducks

FOOTBALL

Oregon not expecting any more opt-outs before Alamo Bowl — Oregon’s roster for the Alamo Bowl is likely set, albeit without four starters and a fifth player on the two-deep. All-American edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, starting X receiver Devon Williams and starting field cornerback Mykael Wright have all declared for the NFL Draft and opted out of playing in the bowl game. Starting boundary cornerback DJ James and backup defensive tackle Jayson Jones entered the transfer portal. Offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu will remain in the draft but play for the No. 14 Ducks (10-3) against No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2) on Dec. 29 (6:15 p.m., ESPN) in San Antonio. Interim Oregon head coach Bryan McClendon said additional opt-outs aren’t expected before the bowl game, but the Ducks are thin at receiver and corner in the wake of Williams and Wright leaving to begin preparing for the draft.

BASEBALL

MLB sued by 4 former affiliates over minor league cuts — Four minor league teams that lost their big league affiliations before the 2021 season have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Major League Baseball, using a law firm that has represented players’ unions. Parent companies of the Staten Island Yankees, Tri-City Valley Cats, Norwich Sea Unicorns and Salem-Keizer Volcanoes filed suit Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, accusing the baseball commissioner’s office of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act. MLB ended the Professional Baseball Agreement that governed the relationship between the majors and minors in late 2020, after minor league seasons were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

HOCKEY

Blue Jackets, Canadiens shut down, 10 of 32 NHL teams paused — More than a quarter of NHL teams have been shut down through at least the weekend after the Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators paused all activities Monday because of several positive COVID-19 test results among players. The Blue Jackets had games set for Monday night at Buffalo and Thursday at home against the Sabres rescheduled, and the NHL postponed the New Jersey Devils' game at the Pittsburgh Penguins set for Tuesday, bringing the total to 43 across the league this season.

—Bulletin wire reports

