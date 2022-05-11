Bucks Bulls Basketball

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, left, drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Chicago.

 Nam Y. Huh/AP

BASKETBALL

Zach LaVine linked as a potential free agent target for Trail Blazers — The upcoming class of NBA players set to hit free agency this summer doesn’t feature many big names, but Zach LaVine’s future with the Chicago Bulls is a situation to monitor. LaVine helped the Bulls make a turnaround and qualify for the playoffs this year for the first time since 2017. But after the season concluded, LaVine, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, didn’t fully assure fans in Chicago he’s coming back. New comments from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst added to the speculation about LaVine’s future in Chicago. On Tuesday’s edition of the “The Hoop Collective” podcast, Windhorst suggested that NBA executives think there’s an increased chance LaVine could leave the Bulls and that the Portland Trail Blazers have “popped up” as a potential landing spot for the two-time All-Star.

GOLF

LPGA Portland Classic returns to Columbia Edgewater — The LPGA Portland Classic is returning to Columbia Edgewater Country Club and has a new title sponsor for its 2022 tournament in September. The longest running non-major tournament on the LPGA Tour, the Portland Classic is back at Columbia Edgewater after moving it for one year to Oregon Golf Club. The tournament moved its 2021 tournament because of safety concerns related to a nearby homeless encampment. This year’s 72-hole tournament is Sept. 15-18. Columbia Edgewater has played host to the Portland Classic in 35 of the previous 50 tournaments. AmazingCre, a Korean-based sports apparel and equipment company, has agreed to become the Portland Classic’s title sponsor in 2022. With AmazingCre on board, the Portland Classic has bumped its prize purse to $1.5 million for the 2022 tournament.

