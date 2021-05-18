GOLF
OSU's record-tying round vaults Beavers into a big lead after two rounds of NCAA Albuquerque men’s golf regional —Oregon State men’s golf continued its torrid run at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional, as the Beavers widened their lead to five strokes after Tuesday’s second round. OSU tied a school record with a 13-under 275 to take command of the 14-team regional at UNM Championship Course. Led by senior Spencer Tibbits’ 6-under 66, the Beavers matched their best-ever one-round total at an NCAA regional. Oregon State, the regional’s No. 7 seed, has a 36-hole total of 20-under 556, five strokes ahead of Texas Tech with one round remaining. The Beavers have never won an NCAA regional. OSU’s best regional finish is fourth in 2010. Among individuals, Tibbits has a one-stroke lead with a two-round total of 9-under 135. The OSU senior had seven birdies and one bogey to match his career-low score during a college tournament.
BASKETBALL
Trail Blazers’ Stotts named Western Conference Coach of the Month for May — The Portland Trail Blazers entered May desperately trying not to fall into the play-in round. Having already won three consecutive games to end April, the Blazers continued winning into May where they went 7-2 while collecting victories over Boston, Utah, the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver to finish 42-30 and capture sixth place in the Western Conference. That run earned Blazers coach Terry Stotts Western Conference Coach of the Month honors. This is the eighth time Stotts has received this award and the first time this season, his ninth with the franchise. Stotts is the 13th coach in NBA history to lead a franchise to the playoffs eight consecutive times since the 1970-71 season. Eastern Conference Coach of the Month went to New York’s Tom Thibodeau.
BASEBALL
Mets' Pillar has multiple nasal fractures after hit by pitch — New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball from Braves reliever Jacob Webb, a frightening scene that shook both teams. Pillar met Tuesday with a facial specialist in Atlanta to determine the next steps. He was placed on the 10-day injured list, but was at Truist Park to watch the second game of the series between the NL East rivals. “It was such a scary moment,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. “It unbelievable that he's here and walking around.” While Pillar is expected to be out for an extended period, he jokingly told Rojas that if “he could see a little better, he'd be fighting with me to be in the lineup.” Pillar was hit square in the nose by a 95 mph pitch from Webb with the bases loaded in the seventh inning Monday night.
— Bulletin wire reports
