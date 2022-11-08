MEN'S BASKETBALL
Beavers rally to stun Tulsa, 73-70
Oregon State’s heavily retooled Beavers couldn’t have left a better impression Monday night, rallying from 19 points down to beat Tulsa 73-70 in the men’s basketball season opener at Gill Coliseum.
The Beavers, trailing 41-22 late in the first half, stormed from behind during the second half as guards Dexter Akanno, Glenn Taylor Jr. and Jordan Pope combined for 53 points. Oregon State took the lead for good at 66-64 on a pair of Akanno free throws with three minutes remaining. The Beavers stretched the lead to six, then held off a last-minute Tulsa response to take the season opener.
Pope, playing his first college game, led OSU with 19 points. Akanno went 6 of 6 from the free throw line down the stretch and scored 18, while Taylor had 16.
Dante leads Ducks past Florida A&M
Even if shorthanded, the Oregon Ducks’ core trio and supporting cast are talented enough to overmatch many teams.
N’Faly Dante had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead four players in double figures as the No. 21 Ducks defeated Florida A&M 80-45 in the men’s basketball season opener Monday night at Matthew Knight Arena. It was the fifth career double-double for Dante, who made 7 of 11 shots from the floor and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and had four steals.
Colorado transfer Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 10 of his 13 points in the first half for the Ducks, who took a 36-25 lead at halftime.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Oregon blows out Northwestern, 100-57
The Oregon Ducks’ newcomers made an impressive debut in a blowout win over a Power 5 opponent.
True freshmen Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai and Chance Gray had 20, 17 and 14 points, respectively, as four players scored in double-figures for the No. 20 Ducks in a 100-57 win over Northwestern Monday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.
VanSlooten made 10 of 16 shots from the field and scored six points in each of the first three quarters. She added three assists, two rebounds, a block and a steal, becoming the first Oregon freshman to score 20 points since Te-Hina Paopao had 22 against Oregon State on Dec. 13, 2020. The No. 13 recruit in last year’s class, VanSlooten found success attacking the paint in Northwestern’s matchup zone.
Mannen’s free throw wins it for OSU
Noelle Mannen hit a free throw with 0.4 seconds remaining, helping the Oregon State Beavers open the 2022-23 women’s basketball season with a 61-60 win over Hawaii Monday night at Gill Coliseum.
Scrambling for a loose ball with the clock about to hit zero, Mannen was fouled on the floor by Hawaii’s Daejah Phillips. Mannen missed the first free throw, but hit the second to provide the winning margin. The foul wasn’t initially called on the floor, but officials administered it after reviewing the play on a replay monitor.
A.J. Marotte recorded 16 points and seven rebounds, Talia von Oelhoffen scored 14 points and Lily Hansford added 11 to lead Oregon State (1-0). The Beavers were shorthanded, as potential starters Bendu Yeaney and Timea Gardiner missed the game with undisclosed injuries.
—Bulletin wire reports
