Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) and offensive lineman Alex Forsyth (78) react after a touchdown to end the first half during a game against UCLA Oct. 1 in Eugene. On Wednesday, Forsyth accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl game.
Oregon center Alex Forsyth is headed to the Senior Bowl.
Forsyth, a sixth-year senior and three-year starter at UO, accepted an invitation to the premier college all-star game held Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
From West Linn, Forsyth has started 26 games over the past three seasons. He has an 87.5 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus this season, among the best among centers nationally.
Forsyth is the 41st Oregon player to appear at the Senior Bowl, which hosted UO’s Verone McKinley III last season.
— The Oregonian
Raiders want to trademark 'Win City'
Despite a disappointing 3-7 start to the season, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to turn Sin City into “Win City.”
The team filed to trademark the term “Win City” on Nov. 16, according to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records.
Plans are to feature the term, playing off the Las Vegas nickname Sin City, on merchandise for the Silver and Black. The Raiders have long used the motto, “Just win, baby,” echoing the words of their former owner Al Davis.
One problem: Win City is already an active trademark. The Frankie Ferreira Living Trust of Carson City, Nevada, filed to trademark the term in 2017. Win City became a registered trademark in May 2018, for use on merchandise, according to the filing.
— Las Vegas Review-Journal
