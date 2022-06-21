FOOTBALL
Rob Gronkowski retires, won’t join Tom Brady for 3rd season — Rob Gronkowski won’t be joining Tom Brady for a third season with the Buccaneers. The four-time All-Pro tight end announced his retirement for the second time in three years on Tuesday. In an Instagram post, Gronkowski thanked his teammates and coaches over the years and said he’s going back to “chilling out.” Gronkowski won four Super Bowls with Brady, including three in New England. The 33-year-old retired in 2019 after nine seasons with the Patriots, but returned in 2020 when Brady went to the Buccaneers. The close friends teamed up to help Tampa beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February 2021. Gronkowski caught two touchdown passes in that game. “Love you as a man, teammate and friend,” Brady wrote on Gronkowski’s post. “One of a kind in every way.” The Buccaneers and Brady were hoping Gronkowski would play another season. But Tampa prepared for his departure in the draft by selecting tight ends Cade Otton in the fourth round and Ko Kieft in the sixth round.
TENNIS
Serena Williams wins 1st match of comeback after year away — Serena Williams strode onto center court at Eastbourne to a standing ovation for her first competitive tennis match in nearly a year. Around 90 minutes later, fans were on their feet again, celebrating a comeback win for the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion at the Wimbledon warmup event on England’s south coast. Williams partnered Ons Jabeur to victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the women’s doubles. Williams and Jabeur recovered from losing the first set 6-2 to win the second 6-3 and then the match tiebreaker 13-11 on their third match point. The win means Williams will have at least one more competitive match before playing singles at Wimbledon as a wild-card entry.
GOLF
Women’s PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million — The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The increase in prize money for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is a 300% increase from 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, which has hosted the U.S. Open three times. The winner will get $1.35 million.
SWIMMING
Milák sets world record; 3 more U.S. golds at world championships — Hungary’s Kristóf Milák thrilled home fans by lowering his own world record in the men’s 200 butterfly at the swimming world championships on Tuesday, when American swimmers claimed another three gold medals. The 22-year-old Milák produced a stunning swim to clock 1 minute, 50.34 seconds and earn Hungary its first gold medal of the competition. American swimmer Bobby Finke also set a national record of 7:39.36 as he produced a sizzling finish to win the first gold of the evening in the men’s 800 freestyle. Nic Fink then took advantage of Adam Peaty’s injury-enforced absence to win the men’s 50 breaststroke in an American record of 26.45 seconds, edging Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi and American compatriot Michael Andrew. Fink later claimed his second gold of the night by helping American teammates Hunter Armstrong, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan to victory in the mixed 4x100 medley relay.
