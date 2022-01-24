Oregon women’s basketball returns to AP poll — Oregon women’s basketball is back in the AP poll after an eight-week absence. The Ducks (11-5, 3-1 Pac-12) are No. 19 with 155 points in the AP poll after beating UConn and Washington last week to extend their win streak to four games. That’s up from 23 points, which was 28th highest last week, and the first time Oregon has been in the top 25 since Nov. 30. Oregon opens a three-game week against Utah at 11 a.m. Wednesday with UCLA and USC visiting Matthew Knight Arena on Friday and Sunday, respectively.
BASEBALL
Oregon State No. 11 in Baseball America — The Beavers on Monday debuted at No. 11 in the Baseball America Top 25, earning their second national ranking this preseason. Oregon State was ranked 18th in the D1baseball.com preseason poll last week. The Beavers are one of four teams from the Pac-12 Conference to earn preseason accolades from Baseball America, joining No. 7 Stanford, No. 13 Arizona and No. 22 UCLA. Oregon State finished fifth in the Pac-12 and advanced to the Regional Final of the Fort Worth Regional in 2021, ending an up-and-down season with a 37-24 record. Several key pieces from that team have departed, but OSU returns a slew of talented young players, including six who started in last year’s regional and the backbone behind a loaded pitching staff.
MLB negotiators meet in person for 1st time since Dec. 1 — Locked-out Major League Baseball players withdrew their proposal for more liberalized free agency and lowered their proposed decrease in revenue sharing Monday. Players had previously asked that players be allowed to become free agents after five years of service with some age provisions rather than the current six. The union had asked that the revenue-sharing transfer amount be cut from $100 million annually to about $30 million. A person familiar with the negotiations described the session to the AP on condition of anonymity because no public comments were immediately made. Negotiators for each side met in person for the first time since Dec. 1, the day before the start of the sport’s first work stoppage since 1995. Veteran reliever Andrew Miller was the only player to attend the two-hour bargaining session.
