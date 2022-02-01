Chances of on-time spring training start all but vanish — Whatever little chance there was of an on-time start to spring training all but vanished Tuesday during a contentious 90-minute negotiating session between locked out players and Major League Baseball. Players made two slight moves during the first meeting in a week. The union lowered its proposed pool of money for pre-arbitration-eligible players from $105 million to $100 million. The union also cut the number of players it wants credited with an additional year of major league service to the top 20 at each position in each league by WAR, or the top seven, depending on position, down from 30 and 10. Given the lack of urgency in talks to end a work stoppage that began Dec. 2, both sides are behaving as if it is a foregone conclusion that spring training workouts will not start as scheduled on Feb. 16.
BASKETBALL
No. 19 Oregon women get past Arizona State 72-58 — Nyara Sabally scored 22 points, Te-Hina Paopao had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, and No. 19 Oregon beat Arizona State 72-58 on Tuesday. Oregon scored 17 straight points in the first quarter — all scored by Sabally and Paopao. Sabally scored 11 points in the quarter to help the Ducks build a 22-13 lead after shooting 66.7%. Arizona State’s defense took over in the second quarter, holding Oregon to 35.7% shooting and 11 points. Arizona State closed the third quarter on a 10-3 run to pull within 49-46. But Sabally opened the fourth with a basket and Oregon led by two possessions the rest of the way. The Ducks (14-5, 7-1 Pac-12) outscored Arizona State 23-12 in the fourth.
—Bulletin wire reports
