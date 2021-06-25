SOCCER
Start time of Timbers game Saturday pushed back due to heat — In response to the Portland heat wave that is hitting this weekend, the Portland Timbers have further pushed back the start time of their Saturday night match against Minnesota United FC. Kickoff now is set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Providence Park in Portland. Forecasts call for high temperatures in the triple digits on Saturday.
OLYMPICS
‘No-spectator’ games a possibility — A “no-spectator games” remains an option for the Tokyo Olympics, which open officially in just four weeks, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Friday. The admission by Seiko Hashimoto comes only four days after she announced on Monday that up to 10,000 local fans would be allowed into venues — with numbers not to exceed 50% of venue capacity regardless of indoor or outdoor events. “The situation is changing from time to time so that is why we need to remain flexible,” Hashimoto said at a news conference. “A no-spectator games is one of our options.”
GOLF
Day grabs lead at PGA’s Travelers Championship — After relative unknowns proved successful on the first day of the Travelers Championship, former major winners surging to the top as Jason Day, the 2015 PGA Champion, posted the best round of Day 2 with an 8-under 62 to climb atop the leaderboard. Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters champ who won the Travelers in 2010, 2015 and 2018, shot a second straight 4-under 66 to pull into second at 8-under. Kramer Hickok co-led the field through 18 holes, and shot a 1-under 69 to move to 8-under, tied for second with Watson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.