BASKETBALL
OSU comes up short against ASU, 74-69
Desmond Cambridge Jr. made four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Arizona State to a 74-69 victory over Oregon State on Saturday for its fourth straight win.
Devan Cambridge added 13 points and Frankie Collins had 12 for Arizona State (15-3, 6-1 Pac-12), which shot 49% from the field, were 8 of 18 from distance and made 18 of 27 free throws. Duke Brennan had three of the Sun Devils' nine blocks.
Jamiya Neal's 3-pointer with 11:14 left gave the Sun Devils the lead for good and sparked a 14-5 run that stretched the lead to 65-56 with 3:50 remaining. Desmond Cambridge scored seven points with a 3-pointer in the span.
But a Jordan Pope 3 capped an 11-3 surge that pulled Oregon State within 68-67 with 1:44 left. The Sun Devils made 6 of 8 from the line to seal it.
Oregon State shot 55% in the first half but were 30% shooting in the second and gave up 25 points from 16 turnovers.
Michael Rataj scored 17 points and Glenn Taylor Jr. had 13 for the Beavers (7-11, 1-6), who have lost five straight. Pope and Tyler Bilodeau added nine points apiece before fouling out.
Arizona State hosts seventh-ranked UCLA on Thursday. Oregon State plays at Stanford on Thursday.
FOOTBALL
Georgia celebrates 2nd title with parade
Georgia coach Kirby Smart had a good-natured complaint to fans when celebrating the Bulldogs' back-to-back national championships with a parade and ceremony for the second straight year on Saturday.
“You didn’t tell me last year we were going back to back. Wow!” said a smiling Smart.
Smart referenced a quote from legendary UCLA coach John Wooden when he said winning the second straight national title for the first time in school history was more difficult than ending the Bulldogs' 41-year title drought in 2021.
“Winning takes talent,” Smart said, “but to repeat takes character.”
Saturday's parade led the team to Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, where many fans held up three fingers as they looked ahead to the goal of a threepeat. No team has won three consecutive national championships in the AP poll era, which dates to 1936.
“We can’t wait to see what lies ahead for this team,” Smart said. “This team will have to be hungry because a lot of this team is coming back.”
Georgia won its second straight national championship despite having a record 15 players selected from their 2021 team in last year's NFL draft. The Bulldogs clinched the 2022 championship with their runaway 65-7 win over TCU in Monday night's national championship game.
— Associated Press
